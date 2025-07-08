Assassin’s Creed Publisher Ubisoft Faces Backlash for End User Agreement Changes

Assassin’s Creed publisher, Ubisoft was once recognized as a company with some great games, but in the recent years the company has not received anything apart from some backlash from the angry users. The only dilemma here is that despite gaining bad reputation in the market, the company has not made any attempt to change its practices. The most recent reason for a new controversy is the companies updated EULA, which states that “those who own the product must destroy it all costs” once the game is taken offline. The updated EULA also states that “the company might change the product for any reason or without any specific reason, at any time and at its entire discretion, in particular for technical reasons such as updates." The worst part here is that now the users are responsible for periodically checking the EULA for changes, as it is now the consumer’s responsibility to detect any unreasonable changes made by the company without notice. Also, if for any reason the users don’t want to comply with the EULA, they would of course have to destroy all of the copies of the product they own.

Why Ubisoft has Seen a Decline in Popularity?

Ubisoft has made some amazing games, but despite this fact the popularity of the publisher has seen a strong decline in the past five years. Amidst their declining popularity they were forced to enter into a deal with ‘Tencent’, a big publisher which is highly disliked by the gamers. On top of this Ubisoft’s new EULA has come up as something that works as adding fuel to the already blazing fire. This act has been disliked by most of the users as it shows that the company is not ready to face any legal action for sacking users’ access to products. This new and updated EULA is supposed to coming for all the major Ubisoft titles. This updated agreement by Ubisoft is also against the “Stop Killing Games” movement, which has more than 1 million signatures.

What the Fans are Saying About it?

The fans are obviously not happy with the new update to the EULA. One of the fans has posted on gaming subreddit that “It is one of gaming's greatest crying shames that their name used to be gold, now it's an absolute joke.” Another one says “I've passed on a few tempting games on Steam in this summer sale because "Publisher: Ubisoft." So, the fans believe that Ubisoft’s only motivation is making money and the company has lost its focus on providing entertainment through gaming. Ubisoft has already lost the legacy it had created for itself, but such acts will take the company down to a level that no one has seen before in the gaming industry.

Also Read:

Rockstar Games is Officially Launching GTA 5 in Middle East-Preparing for GTA 6 Launch?

GTA 6 Expected to Get a Companion App Like GTA 5 and RDR2-Rumors

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event July 2025-Get M4A1 Infernal Draco Gun at 80% Off

Free Fire MAX Prime System-Levels, Rewards, and Requirements