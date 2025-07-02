GTA 6 Expected to Get a Companion App Like GTA 5 and RDR2-Rumors

GTA 6 rumors just don’t stop, but the real deal here is that GTA 6 fans never get tired of these rumors. GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots release and GTA 6 release delay announcement seem like some old news now, as the fans have moved on to either guessing the release date for trailer 3 or the date when the pre-order for the game begins. Now, the recent GTA 6 rumors reveal that Rockstar Games is about to start a major marketing phase for GTA 6 and is also planning to release a Companion app for GTA 6 just like the one they had for GTA 5 and RDR2.

GTA 6 Companion App- Rumors

The rumors about GTA 6 Companion app originated from a post on subreddit, which revealed a Rockstar North job listing for a Mobile Engineer on their Careers Page. This job listing calls for candidates with strong knowledge of iOS or Android, which ultimately sparks speculation about a possible GTA 6 companion app that would be launched with the game. The job description in the listing does not mention anything about mobile app development for GTA 6, but looking at the fact that Rockstar North is involved with the development of GTA 6 project, it becomes somewhat clear that the role is tied to GTA 6. This has also been mentioned in a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘The Ketch’, and here is the post:

GTA VI could be getting an app!!



From the latest Rockstar careers page, they are looking for an engineer to help with mobile for Android and IoS. Could be the start of mobile app for GTA VI, what are your guys thoughts? 📲👷#GTAVI #gta6 pic.twitter.com/FtEXa5JDgC — The Ketch (@TheKetch_) July 2, 2025

What is GTA 6 Companion App and What Do the Fans Want from this App?

Rockstar Games has always maintained complete secrecy on the development phase of their upcoming games, but most of the times guess work by the fans starts when they place an ad for the people, they need to work on a new development phase. In this case also it is their ad or job listing for a Mobile Engineer that has given wings to the imagination of the fans. GTA 6 is now rumored to launch with a GTA 6 Companion App, and the fans believe that this app will change the way the players interact with each other in the game. Rockstar Games has earlier launched these apps for GTA 5 and RDR2, but the fans always believed that while these apps worked fine when it came down to downloads and ratings, but they missed some very important features.

So, some fans have the opinion that this app was a complete failure with GTA 5 and they thought that this idea was dead. Others believe that the Companion app that was introduced for RDR2 was better than the one they had for GTA 5, as the RDR2 Companion map had an interactive live map of your current player position and surrounding activities, usable story/online catalog and the full strategy roadmap. The fans now want a livelier version of the old Companion map for the highly anticipated game, GTA 6.

GTA 6 will have loads of features returning from GTA 5 and RDR2 and most of these features would be an improved version of the earlier ones. GTA 6 is expected to change the way an open world is explored in any AAA game, and Rockstar Games will definitely put in every effort to make the game a huge success.

Also Read:

GTA 6 was there for Wishlist on PS5 before Xbox-Is it About Sony’s Marketing Rights?

GTA 6 Online Has a Codename GTA6MP and is Closer to Completion-Rumors

GTA 6 Wanted System Details Reveal Realistic Police Combat Tactics-Rumors

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event July 2025-Get M4A1 Infernal Draco Gun at 80% Off