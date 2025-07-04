Rockstar Games is Officially Launching GTA 5 in Middle East-Preparing for GTA 6 Launch?

GTA 5 was launched more than a decade back, but the game has still not lost its popularity, as it is still in the highest selling games category. Right now, the fans are waiting for GTA 6 release, as it is the next highly anticipated entry in the popular Grand Theft Auto Series, but you would be surprised to know that fans in the Middle East (UAE and Saudi Arabia) are still waiting for the official launch of GTA 5. Will GTA 5 release in these countries pave way for GTA 6 release?

GTA 5 Release in UAE and Saudi Arabia Paves Way for GTA 6 Release in 2026

According to a reputable leaker ‘ben’ on ‘X’, “Grand Theft Auto V will be releasing in Saudi Arabia this month after it was banned in July 2018. The game will have a 21+ rating.” Here is the post on ‘X’:

Grand Theft Auto V will be releasing in Saudi Arabia this month after it was banned in July 2018.



The game will have a 21+ rating. pic.twitter.com/KqokxPkisv — ben (@videotechuk_) July 3, 2025

Ben has also revealed that this will pave way for GTA 6 release in UAE. GTA 5 would be coming to PS5 consoles on July 17, 2025, and this is just a few months away from GTA 6 release in 2026. GTA 5 has proven itself as a successful game in the action-adventure genre and what makes the whole thing more interesting is that the fans in UAE and Saudi Arabia regions are supposed to get GTA 6 in May 2026 only. GTA 5 and GTA Online were initially banned in Saudi Arabia because of their depictions of drug use, violence, and explicit content.

Kotaku has revealed that the General Authority of Media Regulation in Saudi Arabia has posted on X that GTA 5 and GTA Online have been officially rated by the organization, and that the two games will be available to purchase and play in Saudi Arabia from July 17, 2025 onwards. The game has received 21+ rating in the two countries, which is higher than what it has received in other countries, where it has been released earlier. Most of the players in these countries used to import copies of GTA 5 from other countries in order to play the game, but now the game will be officially available to play in these countries.

This also marks a great moment for Rockstar Games, which is in the process of releasing GTA 6 on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. GTA 5 release in more countries will definitely pave way for GTA 6 release in more countries and GTA 6 definitely deserves a larger audience.

