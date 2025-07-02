Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event July 2025-Get M4A1 Infernal Draco Gun at 80% Off

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game where new events and gameplay updates are launched on a regular basis in order to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event is a very popular Luck Royale event, where players get an opportunity to own a gun skin of their choice. After the Golden Heist event, a new Evo Vault Event has now been launched for the server. The event brings exclusive gun skins like MPS- Platinum Divinity and M1014- Scorpio Shatter to the platform. Right now, some more exciting events like the upcoming Esports Challenge for India and the upcoming Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Collab are also planned for the gaming platform.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault event has been released today on July 2, 2025, and will continue on the server for the next 30 days. It is a Luck Royale event and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, click on the Evo Vault Event.

Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. You will get 80% off on your first two pins, so one spin will cost you 4 diamonds and 10 + 1 spins will cost you 40 Free Fire MAX diamonds. Further 10 + 1 spins will cost you 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Evo gun is guaranteed in less than equal to 50 spins.

You will get Evo tokens, if you win owned guns.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Rewards

M4A1- Infernal Draco

MPS- Platinum Divinity

P90- Glided Corrosion

M1014- Scorpio Shatter

Bonfire

Universal Evo Token Crate

Luck Royale Voucher

Scorpio Shatter (M1014) Token Crate

Pocket Market

Armor Crate

Infernal Draco (M4A1) Token Crate

Gold Royale Voucher

Platinum Divinity (MPS) Token Crate

Secret Clue

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

M4A1- Infernal Draco

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

MP5- Platinum Divinity

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

P90- Glided Corrosion

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

M1014- Scorpio Shatter

Rate of Fire ++

Armor Penetration

Movement Speed –

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault event will stay on the server for a long time and the event brings some exclusive gun skins for the players. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn some exclusive rewards in the event.

