Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gameplay-A Saga of Two Powerful Fantasies

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is an action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft and is set to release on the 15th of November 2024. The game will be released for various platforms including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Ubisoft+, and Windows PC, and the players can play the game 3 days earlier than others by pre-ordering any premium edition of the game.

Advertisment

Assassin’s Creed Shadows- An Intertwined Saga of Two Powerful Protagonists

The story of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will let the players live the intertwined lives of the two main protagonists of the game: Naoe and Yasuke. Naoe is an adept shinobi assassin from Iga Province and Yasuke is a powerful African Samurai of historical legend. The story uses the backdrop of the troublesome late Sengoku period, where this remarkable duo will discover their common destiny while creating a whole new era for Japan.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows- Understanding the Need for Two Different Playstyles in One Game

Advertisment

Recently, Ubisoft has revealed the real reason behind adapting two different fantasies for one game and the need for including two different playstyles for the duo in the game. While creating the storyline for the game, the creators of the game found that two amazing fantasies the shinobi and the samurai were present and they did not want to dilute the two fantasies into one, while developing the story of the game. So, this created the need for two different characters in the game and these characters were given different playstyles based on their respective story. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a game with dual characters, but these two characters have been showcased in the game as two individual characters.

A Game with Dual Protagonist but Different Roles

Watch the Official Trailer Here

Advertisment

Having Dual protagonist in a game is not an uncommon gameplay feature, but what sets Assassin’s Creed apart in this respect is having two protagonists with two drastically different characters or roles. Naoe and Yasuke are characters with different perspectives, as Naoe is the stealth character and Yasuke is the fight character. So, Naoe is adorned with speed and agility while Yasuke wears brawn and strength as his armor. The two characters are drastically different, but they are on the same mission.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Characters and Gameplay- Deep Dive

Advertisment

Naoe is the imagined daughter of a legendary Igon shinobi, Fujibayashi Nagato and she has been brought up in a protected way to keep her away from the existing horrors of the wars that are happening in other parts of Japan. Her exposure to the real war is what makes an impact on her and defines her personality in the game. The stealth gameplay for Naoe would take the players back to the gameplay for Assassin’s Creed, but Naoe’s assassin skills are far unique and much better. As an assassin Naoe is extremely fast, efficient and acrobatic, and she has the ability to squeeze in any corner or crawl around in dirt and disappear from view. The technology used would let the players read the environment in the night time and hide in the pockets of shadows. This would actually impact the way the NPCs can see or interact with you. The gameplay would make the players feel like an expert ninja who has the ability to disappear into shadows or break light. Naoe is actually made to look like a Blade in the Shadows.

Yasuke on the other hand is the first historical protagonist in Assassin’s Creed. Yasuke is smart and he can fight his way out of almost anything. Yasuke will dictate the direction of a fight and he would use ‘Posture Attack’ as a technique. Posture attack would allow Yasuke to chamber an attack and then to launch an attack for massive damage. Yasuke is slower as compared to Naoe, but he is stronger than Naoe and can lift up heavy objects or barge through a door. Each character will come with its own set of quests in the game and the players can choose either of the two characters based on their preference. The two characters can master any weapon, but they have different HP, different gear and finally the game will depend on the competency of the player. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a game with dual protagonist, but the two characters come with their own individual strengths and abilities which define their unique character in the game.

Also Read:

Advertisment

GTA 6 Could Run Smoothly on PS5 Pro-High Frequency CPU for PS5 Pro (pcquest.com)

GTA 6 Facts and Rumors-Release Date, Map, Characters, DLC, and Events (pcquest.com)

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)