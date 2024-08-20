GTA 6 Could Run Smoothly on PS5 Pro-High Frequency CPU for PS5 Pro

GTA 6 release and PS5 Pro release are totally independent events, but there is a lot of buzz on the social media channels about GTA 6 performance on PS5 Pro. Some of the leaks point out that GTA 6 performance might be compromised on Xbox and PS5 Pro, and all this is being owed to the higher technical needs of the game. According to the Verge, PS5 Pro is definitely going to be an improvement over PS5, and it will include a faster GPU and a slightly faster CPU. The all new PS5 Pro would be capable of rendering games with Ray Tracing enabled or hitting higher resolutions and frame rates in certain titles like GTA 6. PS5 Pro could support 4x Ray Tracing for GTA 6 and because of this feature the players would be able to play the game with superior graphics and visuals.

GTA 6 and PS5 Pro- Can You Run GTA 6 Smoothly on PS5 Pro?

The main challenge lies in running GTA 6 smoothly at 60 fps and the experts say that even PS5 Pro with its excellent specs would not be able to achieve this kind of performance while running the game. The reason they give behind it is that the CPU of PS5 Pro would not be a major upgrade over PS5 Console. Though the new leaks around the PS5 Pro Specs reveal a different story altogether. PS5 Pro will offer an improved GPU rendering, which will be 45% faster than the standard PlayStation 5. The CPU will have the same power but there will be an option available that will help to clock it higher. PS5 Pro will come with a 3.85GHz CPU frequency, which will be mostly 10 percent more than the standard PlayStation5. So, PS5 pro will come with two options where the developers can either choose between the regular 3.5GHZ frequency or a higher frequency option of 3.85GHz.

If the developers go for new high CPU frequency option, then more power would be allocated to the CPU and the GPU would give a 1% lower performance, as it would be downclocked by 1.5% for this option.

PS5 Pro Memory Upgrade Would Provide Faster Response Time for GTA 6

System memory has also been upgraded for PS5 Pro and this would allow technically challenging games like GTA 6 to have a faster response time. Higher memory also improves frame rates and frame pacing when playing games. System memory for PS5 Pro is expected to increase by 28% and that would be 576GB/s as compared to 448GB/s for the standard PS5. Also, other PS5 Pro expected features include New AI Super Resolution Upscaling Technology, inputs quite similar to DLSS or FSR, Full HDR Support and Stable FPS Performance at 4K. Though, Sony is working to support resolutions up to 8K and also improve the latency in the times to come. These features would actually help in a smooth and stable fps performance at 4K for a game like GTA 6.

All the expected specs for PS5 Pro reveal that it should run GTA 6 smoothly at 60 fps, but the real story will unfold after the release of PS5 Pro and GTA 6. There are rumors on the web and social media channels that PS5 Pro will be bundled with GTA 6, as Rockstar has partnered with Sony in the past to release a GTA 5 Console bundle, but the facts still need an official confirmation from either Sony or Rockstar Games.

Here is the post on 'X' by the user 'GTA 6 Intel'

The PS5 Pro will likely be bundled with GTA 6.



Rockstar has previously partnered with Sony to release a GTA 5 console bundle. pic.twitter.com/5r0YypTuIu — GTA 6 Intel (@GTA6Intel) December 5, 2023

PS5 Pro is expected to release in the holiday season of 2024, and right now what the fans need is some clear information on what specifications are needed for a console like PS5 or Xbox Series X to run GTA 6 in a smooth and uninterrupted manner. So, let’s wait for the details to unfold, as GTA 6 and PS5 Pro could be a powerful combination for a smooth performance.

