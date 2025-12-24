Miss it and it’s gone BGMI drops redeem codes for the Stealth Agent Backpack

BGMI players who enjoy collecting rare cosmetic items have a fresh reason to log in. KRAFTON India has released a new batch of official redeem codes that unlock the Stealth Agent Backpack, a limited-time in-game reward available only through verified channels. With strict usage limits and a first-come-first-served system, speed matters.

Advertisment

New redeem codes keep BGMI’s daily engagement momentum strong

KRAFTON India has rolled out a fresh set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), allowing players to unlock the Stealth Agent Backpack, a cosmetic item that adds visual flair without affecting gameplay balance. Announced on December 24, 2025, the drop continues BGMI’s steady cadence of time-bound rewards. These limited releases are designed to keep players checking in daily while maintaining fairness across casual and competitive matches.

BGMI Stealth Agent Backpack redeem codes

Below is the complete list of official BGMI redeem codes, released by KRAFTON India. Each code can be redeemed by only 10 players, on a first-come-first-served basis.

Redeem codes:

HMZCZ3G6MM4EHWEN, HMZDZ4URDBTJA44Q, HMZEZXXA4UU5WRSV, HMZFZ3EEFC5HU6G6, HMZGZC76RHP7CTF4, HMZHZR5QVVRH7CBN, HMZIZQ68BJ95PUVC, HMZJZJMMUJFPHR37, HMZKZDFSVTMX8338, HMZLZ6JN3STCQM5S, HMZMZ896USV67UA4, HMZNZVW9UJJX89K8, HMZOZ36UWS8SE3SV, HMZPZRXK7R4X5S7C, HMZQZR6RUT8TW8SS, HMZRZTUMKS837C6G, HMZVZDQ7EU7XR5XW, HMZTZX93A45KBKEA, HMZUZKDPX8RHHUJV, HMZBAZRAVETWM354, HMZBBZWMQPPB76N9, HMZBCZ89GTCGG6RN, HMZBDZ687P3DEDWS, HMZBEZCWEAMQX8TV, HMZBFZ78PX5QQ98J, HMZBGZ8MUGKSHBB7, HMZBHZGSMAC8GN56, HMZBIZG8F5638WWU, HMZBJZHNCE3GFHME, HMZBKZH6F4WH4638, HMZBLZGESBTHK8E6, HMZBMZDF8HV4R3M4, HMZBNZU9N87A7G6Q, HMZBOZT8CUKU4QJQ, HMZBPZ77GXP5PDUV, HMZBQZA353BRRWSE, HMZBRZBH3S3FUJ7X, HMZBVZ7N5DSU3UDS, HMZBTZBKHSJWJRTA, HMZBUZSXSTNKXHQJ, HMZCAZSSK8B66EV5, HMZCBZX97JNRW8RB, HMZCCZ5TACGTMFQ5, HMZCDZE5X8HHNDWS, HMZCEZ7ACJM4NBCC, HMZCFZQP879MUCRR, HMZCGZMU9NPG69JJ, HMZCHZGK3D776UDR, HMZCIZ7W5ECK9UD3, HMZCJZD6B65KHKDW, HMZCKZVBRWVGG7VQ, HMZCLZW46WET9QSG, HMZCMZPV659F89XM, HMZCNZ7T7GA99A38, HMZCOZ37WSEHU5W7, HMZCPZ995JMC98U5, HMZCQZSD5656MHG8, HMZCRZ99X53T7E8P, HMZCVZE4FGQBKTMH.

Advertisment

Important rules players should know before redeeming

Before trying to claim a code, players should keep these conditions in mind:

Each redeem code works for 10 users only .

One BGMI account can redeem one code per day .

Codes cannot be reused on the same account.

Guest accounts are not eligible .

Rewards must be claimed from in-game mail within seven days .

Unclaimed rewards expire after 30 days.

If a code has already reached its limit, the system will show a “code expired” message.

Advertisment

How to redeem BGMI codes safely

All redemptions must be completed through BGMI’s official website. Third-party platforms are not supported.

Steps to redeem:

Visit www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem. Enter your Character ID. Enter the redeem code. Complete captcha verification. Confirm successful redemption. Collect the reward via in-game mail.

Why cosmetic rewards matter in BGMI

Cosmetic-only items like backpacks and outfits allow players to express identity without impacting competitive balance. With BGMI crossing 240 million downloads in India, such drops help maintain long-term engagement, especially among younger players who value visual progression and limited collectibles.

Advertisment

KRAFTON India continues to support the broader gaming ecosystem through Esports events, incubator programs, and technology-led investments, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

What players should do next

Players aiming to unlock the Stealth Agent Backpack should act quickly, redeem codes only through official channels, and track BGMI updates closely. In a system built on speed and timing, hesitation often means missing out.

More For You

BGMI releases Heart Warden M24 skin via limited-time redeem codes

BGMI drops 59 new redeem codes as players chase the Snow Blush Backpack

Advertisment

BGMI x CookieRun: India’s New Party Run Mode Is the Wild Crossover Nobody Saw Coming

BGMI Redefines Indian Esports with Desi-First Innovation