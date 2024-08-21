GTA 5 Characters are Making a Comeback to GTA 6-DLC Expansion Details

GTA 6 rumors are again on a roller coaster ride as the fans are now speculating that the GTA 5 characters are making a comeback to the upcoming game GTA 6. As there is no official confirmation on this, this theory might just be another set of rumors around the game. Some of this information was released directly by the voice actors from GTA 5, and this added to the excitement in the GTA 6 fan community.

Advertisment

GTA 6 is set to release in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox X/S consoles, and till now the release window has been stable for the game. Though, this is the only confirmed official information that the fans have received from Rockstar Games and there has been a big silence from Rockstar’s side since the release of GTA 6 trailer 1. This is actually forcing the fans to speculate around the storyline for GTA 6, and a huge number of fans are actually looking forward to the return of iconic GTA 5 characters into the upcoming game GTA 6.

GTA 6 Trailer 1 Recreated with GTA 5 Protagonists

What actually fueled this rumor is the success of the GTA 6 trailer that was recreated with all the GTA 5 protagonists.

Advertisment

Watch the Trailer Here

The video was appreciated by the fans and the GTA 5 voice actors, which sparked the enthusiasm regarding the possibility of the return of GTA 5 protagonists to the game GTA 6. The video was created by the user ‘Jantsuu’, and the video received reactions from a lot of GTA 6 fan community members.

Advertisment

A recent post from the voice actor for Michael in GTA 5, where he teased a major upcoming announcement for the game made the fans believe again in the cameo theories. The fans are actually looking forward to such a crossover in the story and gameplay for GTA 6. These are just rumors, but who knows a surprise might be in store for the fans from Rockstar Games side.

GTA 6- DLC Expansion

GTA 6 is rumored to have a DLC expansion, as that’s the only way Rockstar Games can make profits after the release of GTA 6. The DLC would be paid, and would not be like the GTA Online DLC that is available right now. The DLC for GTA 6 Online would not have regular updates like the GTA 5 Online DLC, and it would be story based DLC with a single player option. This would allow Rockstar to connect the DLCs with the GTA Universe, and this is where the characters from other GTA games like GTA 5 would make a comeback. So, the speculation is that the fans might get to meet the three main protagonists from GTA 5 Trevor, Michael and Franklin in the GTA 6 Online DLC missions and story expansion. Though these are just rumors, but if the GTA 5 characters really make a comeback in GTA 6 game or GTA 6 trailer 2, then all hell will break loose with the surge in excitement.

Advertisment

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX New Trident Top-Up Event- Get a Free M249 Gun Skin (pcquest.com)

GTA 6 Facts and Rumors-Release Date, Map, Characters, DLC, and Events (pcquest.com)

Advertisment

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)

Advertisment