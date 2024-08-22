GTA Online Weekly Update August 22 to August 28-Assault on ATT-16

A new GTA Online weekly update has been launched and will be available from the August 22nd to August 28th, 2024. Every GTA Online Update is an excellent opportunity for the players to earn double GTA$ and RP, and the players also get a chance to avail huge discounts on weapons and vehicles. The new GTA Online weekly update introduces new content ‘Assault on ATT-16”, which will let you get engaged in a dynamic battle in five phases- on land, in the air and in the sea. The new GTA Online update focuses on a mission which involves an aircraft carrier.
GTA Online Weekly Update August 22 to August 28, 2024- New Content
· Assault on ATT-16
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Rewards
· Earn GTA $1,00,000 by winning two rounds of assault on ATT-16.
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
· Assault on ATT-16
· LSA Operations
· Business Battles
· 2x- Two Crates of Guaranteed Air Freight Cargo from Rooster McCraw Sourcing
· Salvage Yard Robberies-Pegassi Zorrusso, Ocelot Swinger, Dinka Blista Kanjo
Get Discounts 30% Off
· Vapid Dominator GTT
Gun Van Primary Discounts
· MG (40% off for GTA+ members)
Test Rides for the New GTA Online Weekly Update
· Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Dinka Double-T, Dinka Jester, Överflöd Imorgon with Kisama Beer livery, Übermacht SC1 & Vulcar Warrener
· Luxury Autos: Enus Paragon S with Black Fracture livery & Übermacht Niobe with Beast 76 livery
· Test Track: Emperor ETR1, Lampadati Pigalle & Pfister Comet SR
· Premium Test Ride (HSW): Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
LS Car Meet GTA Online Weekly Update
Prize Ride Challenge
Place Top 2 in the LS Car Meet Series for four consecutive days- Prize: Dewbauchee Vagner
Car Meet Purchasable Test Rides
· Pfister Comet SR (GTA$1,145,000)- Unavailable to purchase after this week.
· Emperor ETR1 (GTA$1,995,000)- Unavailable to purchase after this week.
· Lampadati Pigalle (GTA$400,000)- Unavailable to purchase after this week.
Premium Race and Trials
Premium Race: A Sign of Things to Come- Watch the YouTube Video Here
Time Trial: Del Perro Pier- Watch the YouTube Video Here
HSW Time Trial: Del Perro Beach to Murietta Heights- Watch the YouTube Video Here
GTA Online Weekly Update will launch on August 22nd and will be available till 28th of August 2024. Till then the players can double their bonuses by completing all the missions in the new update.
Also Read:
GTA 5 Characters are Making a Comeback to GTA 6-DLC Expansion Details (pcquest.com)
GTA 6 to Have a Smooth Performance on PS5 Pro-Ray Tracing Enabled (pcquest.com)
PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)
Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)