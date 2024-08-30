Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Launch-Download, Rewards, Requirements

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta launches today on 30th August 2024 and will be available till the 4th of September 2024. The players can experience Omnimovement for the first time and also other innovative gameplay techniques across a variety of new maps. Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is a game published by Activation and developed by Treyarch in partnership with Raven Software. The game will be available in three forms: Multiplayer, Campaign and Zombies. The game marks the return of the round-based Zombies, and also brings brand new maps to the gameplay.

Advertisment

How to Download the Black Ops 6 Beta?

· Players who have access to Call of Duty and the season 5.5 Update will automatically receive the Beta as an update to their existing install.

· Players who are new to the game, but have ordered an online copy of Call of Duty Black Ops 6, can download it from their platform storefront.

Advertisment

· The content can be preloaded from the 28th of August 2024, but the fastest way to upload and play the Beta is to download the Season 5 Update and pre load the Beta content before August 30, 2024.

Watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Trailer Here

Advertisment

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Open Beta and Early Access- Details

Weekend 1

Call of Duty Black Ops Beta 6 is available to all the players who have pre-ordered the game across all platforms, and this includes consoles and PC. First beta weekend will start on 30th of August 2024 at 10AM PT and will shut down on Wednesday, 4th September 2024 10AM PT. Players who have pre-ordered the game will not need any Beta Code for participation during the first weekend and they will be automatically registered to participate in the Beta program. The players can download the Beta from the PlayStation Store, The Microsoft Store, Battle.Net or Steam.

Advertisment

Weekend 2

Weekend two for Beta Access will start from the 4th of September 2024 and will end on 9th of September 2024.

Rewards for Playing the Multiplayer Open Beta

Advertisment

The players can earn various cosmetic rewards for participating and playing in the Black Ops 6 Open player Multi Beta. The rewards will be offered for completing various milestones while playing the game, and these rewards will be available at the launch of Black Ops 6, when it launches on October 25, 2024.

· Level 2: “Beta Tester” Animated Emblem

· Level 6: “Beta Tag” Spray

Advertisment

· Level 11: “No Bugs” Weapon Charm

· Level 15: “Quick Draw” Emote

· Level 20: “Squish” Westpoint Operator Skin (Only Unlockable during weekend one)

Advertisment

· Level 23: “The Truth Lies” Loading Screen

· Level 27: “Beta Expert” Animated Calling Card

· Level 30: “Bug Smasher” Weapon Blueprint

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta Gameplay

Black Ops 6 Beta will offer a number of Operators, lethals, tacticals and more on its launch in the first weekend, which has a level cap of 20. The second weekend will have the level cap going up to 30.

First weekend will offer 6 maps to the players with 2 more maps and new gameplay features joining in the weekend 2.

Core Maps

Derelict

Scud

Skyline

Rewind

Strike Maps

Pit

Gala

Gameplay

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Hardpoint

Kill Order

Face Off Team Deathmatch

Face Off Kill Confirmed

Black Ops 6 Beta: PC System Requirements

Playing Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta on your PC will require a system that meets certain minimum and recommended system requirements.

Minimum Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600 RAM: 12 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Intel Arc A750

AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Intel Arc A750 Video Memory: 3 GB

3 GB Storage Space: SSD Required

SSD Required Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Specifications

Recommended specs to run at 60 FPS in most situations with all options set to high

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Video Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Storage Space: SSD Required

SSD Required Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Drivers for AMD/NVIDIA

AMD: 24.8.1

NVIDIA: 560.70

INTEL: 32.0.101.576

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta program is the best way to experience the game and get some awesome rewards. The players can pre-order the game from their chosen platform and get all the rewards by achieving the required milestones in the game.

Also Read:

Assassin’s Creed for Android- Story and Gameplay (pcquest.com)

GTA San Andreas PPSSPP Game Download-Play for Free on Android (pcquest.com)

Black Myth: Wukong- Story, Gameplay and Download Price (pcquest.com)

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)