Call of Duty Black Ops 7 preseason update fixes playlists, loadouts and zombie exploits

Treyarch has presented the first treat for preseason enjoyment in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. This patch is mostly about stability and bug fixes in Multiplayer and Zombies. Updates address Quick Play filter issues and loadout creation, as well as safe spots that the developers did not intend players to find in Ashes of the Damned.
A focused update for the preseason stage
The preseason window for Black Ops 7 is explicitly for fine-tuning. This week’s patch gives some indication of that intent with a short list of verified fixes. The patch has mostly multiplayer content, but Zombies sees at least two particularly important fixes to gameplay fairness.
Multiplayer cleans up Quick Play and loadout behavior.
Players who utilized the Quick Play filter may have noticed their selected modes change when the player closed the After Action Report and subsequently entered matchmaking. Treyarch states this issue is sorted out, and going forward, it should be easier to control what modes the player can queue for. In the language area, Treyarch, for whatever reason, recognizes that players with Spanish language settings experienced difficulties creating Custom Loadouts 6 through 10. In addition, the update fixes this, so Custom Loadouts 1-10 should all work smoothly.
Stability improvements have been worked into this update, focusing on those pesky crashes and interruptions that can be so frustrating. The notes don't get into specifics on the causes of the crashes, but preseason builds are always a bit of a patchwork effort.
Zombies ditch unfair safe spots in Ashes of the Damned.
Zombie players had managed to find a few "sweet spots" in the Ashes of the Damned map that the enemies somehow just totally ignored, allowing players to get a free ride. It's not like that was somehow the original intention; rather, it's an "exploit" that just happened to work out that way. As a result, the update goes in & shuts down a couple of those spots so the enemies behave a bit more as they should.
This mode also gets some general stability work, which helps out a lot, especially when you're talking about really long Zombie runs, which can actually really stress out those early builds and cause them to crash & burn.
A small but significant move before Season One
We rarely see widespread weapon changes or new season changes made in these preseason updates. Rather, preseason updates tend to focus on stability and fairness, which is exactly what this update does. Quick Play selections now function correctly, loadouts are no longer broken for Spanish players, and Zombies is not as vulnerable to accidental/hiding spots, as it has been made less flexible.
These adjustments offer a better foundation for Black Ops 7 as the community is waiting for what is likely the first season's notable adjustments.
