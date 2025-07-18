Call of Duty 2027 Will Next Target a New Sub Franchise but without the Zombies

According to a reliable Call of Duty leaker, ‘CharlieIntel’, Call of Duty 2027 will be targeting an entirely new sub-franchise. The new sub-franchise that is being developed by Sledgehammer games will be set in contemporary times. According to the leaker, Call of Duty 2027 will have big focus on movement with marital arts-type kicks and karate chops but won't have jet packs.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘CharlieIntel’:

RUMOR: Sledgehammer Games' next Call of Duty will release in 2027 and is a brand new sub-franchise set in modern era



'Big focus' on movement with marital arts-type kicks chops, but won't have jet packs



There's reportedly no zombies mode



(via @TheGhostofHope) pic.twitter.com/uiDaf42dic — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 17, 2025

New Call of Duty Sub-franchise Will Not have a Zombie Gameplay

Mos of the Call of Duty fans have been looking forward to Zombies gameplay in the upcoming sub-franchise, but the leaker has revealed that the game will not be advanced warfare and will not feature a zombie gameplay. So, right now the schedule is that Black Ops 7 by Treyarch is expected to come in 2025 and a new sub-franchise by Sledgehammer games could come in 2027.

Another reliable leaker ‘Ghost of Hope’ has also posted the same rumor on ‘X’, and there he has specified that Zombies are currently not planned for the game and ‘Get High’ mechanics is planned to return.

Here is the post on 'X' by the user 'Ghost of Hope':

EXCLUSIVE: COD2027 by Sledgehammer Games will NOT be Advanced Warfare 2 and will instead be set in a completely new subfranchise.



Set during the Modern era.



No Jetpacks but movement is planned to be a big focus.



Zombies is currently not planned for the game.



Get High is… pic.twitter.com/IRt67uAJe2 — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) July 17, 2025

More details on Call of Duty 2027 sub-franchise will be available after sometime. Right now, nothing official has been revealed by the publisher, but the rumors suggest that the game will focus more on movement mechanics.

