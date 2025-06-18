Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Will Not Have Wall Running-All We Know About the Game

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 has been confirmed by Activision, but its release date is still not confirmed. The game is set in the year 2035 and follows the events of the two popular titles Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Black Ops 2. The game will feature a solo campaign, an innovative Co-op campaign, multiplayer gameplay, zombies and warzone integration. The game promises cutting-edge technology, where the Black Ops team under the leadership of David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else. The game will release for all the major platforms that includes Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7- Release Date

The release date of the game has not been confirmed by Activision, but mostly Activision has released earlier Call of Duty Black Ops titles towards the end of their particular release year. This could also be in alignment with their strategy of taking full advantage of the incoming Holiday Season that helps to push up the sales of the games. Call of Duty Black Ops 6 was released on October 25, 2024 and other titles in the series were also released in the month of November of their particular release year. Based on the release timeline of all the Call of Duty Blacks Ops titles, it is expected that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 would also release by October or November 2025.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Gameplay and Features

One of the latest rumors about Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is based on a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘Charlie Intel’ and the post says “Activision says Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will NOT have wall-running or jet packs. The game's movement will be "an evolution of omnimovement." The game is set "30 years before Black Ops 3" so no jet-packs.”

Here is the post on X by the user Charlie Intel:

NEW: Activision says Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will NOT have wall-running or jet packs.



The game's movement will be "an evolution of omnimovement."



The game is set "30 years before Black Ops 3" so no jet-packs. pic.twitter.com/aE9asTN8Re — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 17, 2025

Other confirmed features of the game include Near future weaponry and Brand-new maps for exploration.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7- Rumors

Some rumored gameplay features for Call of Duty Black Ops 7 include Carry Forward Weapons, Operators etc, 32 v 32 gameplay, Japanese-themed remasters, Uplink Returns and Gunfight Returns.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7- Official Teaser

Official Teaser for Call of Duty Black Ops 7 has been released and you can view it here.

According to the description given by Activision and information extracted from the official teaser for Call of Duty Black Ops 7, the game is set in the year 2025, where the world is in a state of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare. David Mason with his teammates must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else. The game will also feature a zombie gameplay, and the leaks reveal that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies Maps will take place in the Dark Aether.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will bring futuristic gameplay and some new maps for the players to explore. More details about the game would be revealed once the release date gets finalized and a new trailer releases for the game.

