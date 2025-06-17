Sony’s PlayStation Portable 2 Reported to be AMD Powered with AI Upscaling and 16GB RAM

Sony’s first PlayStation Portable was released in the year 2004 in Japan, and thereafter it was launched for different other markets. PSP was a hot favorite handheld device since its launch, and its PSP games which are now also called retro games have always had extreme popularity. You can now play these PSP games on your Android device or PC with the help of PPSSPP emulator, but what the fans really want is a new handheld device which has the capability to play all the PS5 games along with the new PSP games. So, most of the PlayStation Portable fans are now waiting for the launch of the rumored PlayStation Portable 2, which will change the way gaming was done in the past on any handheld device. PlayStation Portable 2 is rumored to release in 2027 along with the Standard PS6 console, but right now these are just rumors, as Sony has not yet released any official information on these gaming consoles.

PlayStation Portable 2- New Rumors

Latest leaks on the rumored PlayStation Console reveal features like AI upscaling, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 16 MB of MALL cache. PlayStation Portable 2 first leaks revealed a handheld device that could play all the PS5 and PS4 games, but obviously at a lower performance level. These new leaks have originated from the same reliable source Kepler L2 on NEOGAF forum, where he has posted that PlayStation handheld will be using 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM since LPDDR6 is still years away. The upcoming PlayStation handheld will have more memory cache than the PS5, but it will have a third of the PS5’s memory bandwidth. Earlier leaks had revealed that the new PSP 2 will feature 15w, 3nm SoC and will not have the same chip as PS6. The chip will be different as it will have the capability to work on extremely low voltages. The new upcoming PlayStation Portable 2 would have the GPU power which would be somewhere between the XSS and the PS5, and it would have the capability to play all the PS5 games, but at a lower performance level. The recent leaks also suggest that the handheld is said to come with 4MB of L2 cache and 16 MB of MALL cache. Also, the 16MB of MALL cache is missing from both the PS5 and the PS5 Pro, and this feature will help in offsetting the lower bandwidth of the handheld.

KeplerL2 has also commented on the architecture of the upcoming PlayStation handheld, and has revealed that the handheld and the PlayStation 6 will be based on a fork of the gfx13 (RDNA5/UDNA) architecture.

PlayStation Portable 2 handheld is also rumored to be the only AMD Powered handheld in the market with AI Upscaling, and these features would help the device in running PS5 games on the device at a lower resolution.

Sony’s PlayStation Portable 2 has still not been revealed by Sony, but its competitors are surely coming up with a next-gen handheld device. Sony’s PlayStation Portable 2 would definitely be a game changer and a tough competitor for the existing handheld consoles in the market, as Sony has always been successful in launching creative products that deliver excellent perforamance.

