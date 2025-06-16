Free Fire MAX New Wall Royale Event-Get Exclusive Gloo Walls as Rewards

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, which is known for its regular updates and new events. Free Fire MAX latest update OB49 was launched on May 21, 2025, and the event brought a new map Solara to the game. Along with the regular updates in Free Fire MAX, the players also get an opportunity to participate in some Luck Royale events in the game, and these events always come with some exclusive rewards for the players. One of the most recent events in Free Fire MAX is the Wall Royale Event and the event brings with the opportunity to grab some exclusive Gloo Walls like the Gloo Wall- Buried Purpledust and Gloo Wall- Festive Growl.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event was launched today on June 16, 2025, and will continue for the next 7 days on the server. The event is a Luck Royale Event and the players need to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Wall Royale event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. One spin will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Gloo Wall- Buried Purpledust

Gloo Wall- Festive Growl

Gloo Wall- Digi Smiley

Gloo Wall- Dragon Seal

Other Prizes

Green Jacket (Female)

Bookie (Top)

Cheerleader (Skirt)

Cool Activewear (Sweatpants)

Sneaker (Vogue)

Destiny’s

Warrior Ponytail

Modern Jazz Style Hat

Road Savvy (G36) Weapon Loot Crate

Violet Fear (M24) Weapon Loot Crate

Bones of Terror (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Poison Teeth (USP + USP-2) Weapon Loot Crate

Feline’s Burst (M4A1 + Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate

Jam Sessions (Woodpecker) Weapon Loot Crate

Fundamentality (Bizon + G36) Weapon Loot Crate

AN94 Dart Electric Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win exclusive rewards in the event.

