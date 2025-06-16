GTA 6 Story Reported to be Rejected Three Times, Resulting in Dan Houser’s Exit

GTA 6 release was initially announced for the fall of 2025, but in May 2025, Rockstar Games announced a delay in the release of the game. GTA 6 will now come out on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S consoles. The hype for GTA 6 is real and any kind of leak that happens around the game finally reaches the fans as a unique story on the web. The biggest leaks for GTA 6 happened in September 2022, and this is where most of the gameplay elements about the game were revealed.

GTA 6 Story Reported to be Rejected Three Times- Is it Correct?

The latest GTA 6 news reveals that the story for the game was rejected three times and this was the reason which forced Dan Houser to leave Rockstar Games. This information comes from a reliable source ‘insider-gaming’, and they have revealed that “Take-Two Interactive wasn’t keen on the first three incarnations of GTA 6 and cancelled the game multiple times. After the third idea was rejected, the enormity of the project and rebooted work allegedly caused Dan Houser to leave Rockstar Games.”

GTA 6 fans should know that based on the report GTA 6 went through a tricky development cycle, and with these three possible story rejections they are lucky enough to get the game in May 2026.

The Three Unknown Versions of GTA 6 Script

The leak originates form an article by a reliable insider on Medium, who says that there have been “three different versions of the GTA 6 script.”

The first pitch for the story was based on a Detective angle and the story was focused on there protagonists like GTA 5. Rockstar Games was furiously working on this script and it was under development till 2016, but ultimately the project was stalled because Take-Two designated the storyline as “Too dark and did not meet their expectations”.

The second pitch for the story focused on two main protagonists like the original GTA 6 script, but these two protagonists were a policewoman and a ““Drug smuggler’s underling, as crazy as Trevor from GTA V.” This story was also under development for the next 18 months, but ultimately it was rejected by Take-Two.

The third story for GTA 6 was very similar to the second story pitch, but “The grieving policewoman was replaced by an African-American man, a former soldier, released from prison and falling into the criminal underworld.” This story was also pulled down eventually, and this was the reason behind Dan Houser’s exit from GTA 6 and Rockstar Games.

The information given here is just a leak, but GTA 6 has faced loads of delays, and somewhere the release timeline of the game fits into this new story angle.

GTA 6 currently has two main protagonists, Lucia and Jason, and the storyline of the game revolves around their involvement with each other and the criminal world of Vice City. GTA 6 right now has a perfect storyline which captures the true essence of GTA Series games and whatever delays would have happened in its development, the game is definitely worth the wait.

