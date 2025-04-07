Season 3 has dropped for Black Ops 6 and Warzone—and the gaming community is already abuzz. That's thanks in large part to the BlackCell Battle Pass, animated Operators like R0-Z3, and some other goodies. One of the most eye-catching additions is the BlackCell Battle Pass itself.
R0-Z3, an animated operator who looks like he just stepped out of a futuristic comic book, is leading the charge in the premium BlackCell tier. You'll also see Hudson—the CIA's icy corrector—and Mace—the ex-Spec Ops bruiser—returning with new BlackCell skins. Zombies Shattered Veil's Easter Egg will give you some free perks. And after what feels like an eternity, the Verdansk map is back in Warzone.
Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, that's what Season 3 has in store for you.
R0-Z3 is the face of the BlackCell Battle Pass.
Leading the Black Ops 6 Battle Pass is R0-Z3, a fully animated operator who looks straight out of a sci-fi comic book. There are hints to Modern Warfare's Roze in R0-Z3, who is exclusive to the premium BlackCell tier and signifies the bold look of the season. Returning Operators include Hudson, the cold CIA planner, and Mace, the ex-Special Forces tough guy, each sporting their own new BlackCell operator skin.
Zombies Easter Egg: How to Get a Free Random Perk in Shattered Veil
Players in the Shattered Veil map in Zombies can now get a free random perk using one of the most elaborate Easter Eggs to date. Here are the simplified steps:
-
Step 1: Kill a Lab Technician zombie (Round 10) to get a floppy disk
-
Step 2: Solve the chalkboard code and activate the service tunnel.
-
Step 3: Beat the Doppleghast boss to get a severed arm.
-
Step 4: Use it to get the Ray Gun Mark II, then upgrade to Ray Gun Mark II-W.
-
Step 5: Ring the bell 115+ times to get the perk.
Two optional methods—Ghost Jumpscare Easter Egg and the Sleepwalking stealth challenge—also give perk rewards.
This side quest is becoming a fan favorite for Zombies players looking to get perks without spending in-game cash.
What’s in the Call of Duty Season 3 Battle Pass?
The Season 3 Battle Pass in Black Ops 6 and Warzone has:
-
Over 100 rewards
-
Two new base weapons
-
Animated Operator skins
-
Mastercraft weapons like the Energy Siphon
-
Finishing moves including “Goodest Boy”
-
Exclusive emotes and blueprints
-
BlackCell Loyalty XP bonus, up to 50% for long-time buyers
-
An extra daily challenge across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone modes
This makes the BlackCell tier more worth it for hardcore players grinding XP and cosmetics.
Verdansk Map in Warzone Season 3
The return of Verdansk—the Warzone map that started it all—was one of the season's biggest surprises. That iconic map is back, complete with the original Gulag and locations like Superstore and Hospital. Long-time players get to drop back in and play where they started.
Those visual updates and new ways to traverse the map create a perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation. You'll feel right at home in Verdansk, yet still experience the thrill of new discovery.
Is the BlackCell Pass Worth It in Season 3?
The BlackCell Battle Pass offers a lot more than just cosmetic upgrades. You'll get R0-Z3 and elite skins, XP challenges, more custom loadouts, and faster progression in all modes. The free tier gives you some solid base rewards, but buying the BlackCell Pass really gives you an edge in every match.
Call of Duty Season 3 Hits Hard
Season 3 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone packs a punch. New operators, a tricky Zombies Easter egg to crack, and the return of Verdansk make for a season with a lot of depth. And that BlackCell Battle Pass adds some seriously nice visuals to the game. Competitive players will love the value it offers.
Whether you're unlocking perks in Zombies or revisiting a classic firefight zone, Season 3 gives fans new reasons to grind—and old-school players plenty of reasons to come back.
