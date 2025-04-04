Epic Games Weekly Free Games: Cat Quest 2, Doodle Kingdom & More Await!

This week’s free games include a cat-tastic adventure, a quirky puzzle full of whimsy, and a future free games announcement coming on April 10th. As we all navigate an online gaming world, many of the newest games are either just slightly overpriced or have a few glitches; the Epic Games Store still offers a nice detour. Its Thursday giveaway is a nice little niche the Epic Games Store created for itself, and this week it is very generous with offering three free games, all with whimsy, craziness, and as fantastically as possible, dragon fire too. Between April 3rd and April 10th, players can download Cat Quest 2 for free, as well as Doodle Kingdom: Medieval on mobile through the Epic Games Store app.

There will also be a new free games reveal for people on April 10th.

Cat Quest 2: Feline Fantasy at Its Finest

Imagine ruling a kingdom as a sword-wielding cat (or dog). Cat Quest 2 lets you do just that. Developed by The Gentlebros, this action RPG follows two unlikely animal monarchs who must join forces against a common enemy. Expect a world full of color, tight hack-and-slash combat, and a leveling system that's as satisfying as it is rewarding. That's exactly what you get—a game that's easy to pick up yet challenging to master.

You can play it solo or team up with a friend in co-op mode. And the best part? You can keep it forever, provided you claim it by April 10.

Availability: Free on PC via the Epic Games Store. That offer lasts from April 3 to April 10.

Doodle Kingdom: Medieval

Doodle Kingdom: Medieval is the mobile highlight of the week. This puzzle-fantasy hybrid is available on Android worldwide and iOS in the European Union. Players can combine elemental pairs to create everything from dragons to necromancers. Want to create a magician? Pair Human and Magic. Time to hatch that dragon egg you've been hoarding?

The game has various modes: a quirky quote-filled Genesis mode, story-based quests like "Return of the King," and an endless runner combat game. There's a medieval sandbox with bite-sized surprises around every corner.

Availability: Free on Android worldwide and iOS in the EU via the Epic Games Store mobile app. That offer lasts until April 10.

Mark your calendars for April 10 when these new games hit the store:

• River City Girls: A pixel art beat-em-up with over-the-top fighting, co-op, and anime-style graphics. All the silly character humor that comes with that world and fast-paced brawls.

• Arcadegeddon: A co-op multiplayer shooter with fast action and neon visuals.

• Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms - DLC Pack: A free DLC pack for this clicker-style

Dungeons & Dragons strategy game. This one has a bit of everything from old-school combat to character-driven strategies, so hopefully you can find something that suits your tastes.

Bonus Picks—Still Free for Mobile

While you’re in the Epic mobile app, there’s more: For iOS and Android:

• Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

• Mr. Racer: Premium

• The Forest Quartet

• The WereCleaner

• For Android only:

• Bowling Clash

• Endling: Extinction is Forever

• Chicken Police: Paint It Red

• One Hand Clapping

• Neighbors Back from Hell

• This Is The Police 1 & 2

• This Is The President

• Through the Darkest of Times

Not all titles may be available in your region, so your device store listing may have more options or specific availability.

Epic Free Games

Epic Games still proves that great games can be free. From cat-based RPGs to medieval puzzle quests and free indie brawlers, there is something for everyone this week. If you don't already have Thursday saved as the "free game day," this might be the time to start. Just remember, like any good loot, it doesn't last forever.

