Clash of Clans Gold Rush: 100-Player Chaos, WWE Skins, and More Loot Than Ever

Supercell has launched one of their biggest Clash of Clans events ever: the Gold Rush. The Gold Rush event is packed with collectible Nuggets, clan goals, and a WWE crossover to reward casual players and competitive clans alike. With a new in-game currency, increased max clan size, and high-value rewards, Clash fans are in for a wild week of looting, battling, and body-slamming mayhem.

Gold Rush is Here: A New Way to Raid, a New Way to Reward

Clash of Clans’ Gold Rush went live on April 14, and already we can see how it’s changing the way we play the game. Instead of doing a few solo missions or seasonal challenges, this event is all about the collective progress of an entire group of players. The central mechanic of Gold Rush is, again, a temporary currency (Golden Nuggets); these Nuggets can be earned through three main activities:

• Looting Gold from Gold Mines

• Collecting from the Loot Cart

• Winning multiplayer battles, including leagues in multiplayer, bonus gold included

However, please note that Gold from Clan Wars, Goblin Maps, Builder Base, and Clan Capital does not count. And if you have full storages, only gold earned from battling will count.

Every Golden Nugget collected adds to your clan’s shared progress. A special building beside the “Friend or Foe” area now houses the Gold Rush interface, where players can view leaderboards, milestone rewards, and clan contributions.

Clan Chaos: 100 Players, 1 Goal

For the first time ever, Supercell has opened up clan participation to 100 players. A single Golden Nugget makes you eligible for milestone rewards — as long as you’re in the clan when rewards are distributed.

And here’s the best part: rewards are available instantly after milestones are hit. No more waiting until the end of the event. But if you leave the clan (or get kicked), you lose access to any unclaimed rewards. No exceptions.

The Main Event: WWE Joins the Fight

This isn’t just a Clash event — it’s a crossover. Supercell has teamed up with WWE for a pop culture power-up. The highest milestone unlocks an exclusive WWE Championship Belt hero skin and a new WWE-themed clan title. These items are earned by donating Nuggets to the event’s mascot, YEETer, who then “crafts” the rewards.

The WWE belt cosmetic is purely visual but will be a flex-worthy collectible. It’s only available during this event, which ends on April 23, so you need to hurry.

What’s in It for You: All Gold Rush Rewards

Rewards scale quickly as clans work together, including:

15M Nuggets : Five Chests

50M Nuggets : Five Chests

150M Nuggets : 750 Champion Medals

300M Nuggets : Five Chests

500M Nuggets : Five Chests

1.6 Billion Nuggets: WWE Title & Hero Skin

This structure rewards grinding and community coordination. And since milestone rewards are clan-wide, even smaller contributors get their share of the loot.

Pro Tips: How to Maximize Your Nuggets

Grind Multiplayer Battles : Raiding is still king. Maximize battle frequency for high gold output.

Upgrade Your Mines : Higher-level mines = more passive income, directly boosting your Nugget haul.

Don’t Forget the Loot Cart: After defending your village, always check for cart loot — it counts!

Remember, when you donate nuggets to your clan, it doesn’t take away your actual gold. Hoard as much as you want—it doesn’t matter. You have gold stored to use later.

Gold Rush isn’t your everyday clash event.

Clash of Clans’ Gold Rush is no ordinary event for the Clash community. Gold Rush is an experiment in community mechanics, network scalability, and player engagement—all with a dash of professional wrestling bravado. It’s a gold mine rap sheet for veteran raiders and those who want to try raiding for themselves, connect with others for non-competitive fun, and bling out their village.

So, gather your clan, put on your big boy/girl boots, and let’s smash some gold machines like the top villains in WWE. To be the man, you have to beat the loot cart!

