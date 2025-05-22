Clash of Clans Super Troops now 99 percent off for one week

Clash players, this is your best chance to power up.

May 22, 2025. 99% off all Super Troops for a limited time! For 250 Dark Elixir per boost, not 25,000, you get upgraded versions of classic troops and a week to test new strategies and go wild. This sale is for all accounts and Town Hall levels that have access to Super Troops.

So whether you’re a casual raider or a high-level Clan War player, this is your chance to try out strategies, go for achievements, and build an awesome army.

What is the Clash of Clans Super Troop event?

Super Troops are upgraded versions of normal troops, each with their own special abilities and stats. Normally activating the troops costs a lot of Dark Elixir, so if you use Super Troops regularly, activating the troops can get expensive. But for the event, the activation cost is only 250 Dark Elixir and open to all!

Why the 99% discount is a game-changer

This Super Troops discount is more than just a saving. It’s a key to experimentation and progress that’s usually locked behind resource walls.

Key benefits of the discount:

• Try out different Super Troops with minimal cost.

• Boost progress on the “Superb Work” task, which gives up to 100 Gems for 250 boosts.

• Switch strategies mid-event by cycling 2 Super Troops at a time.

• Extend your Super Troop usage by reactivating them before the event ends.

Best Super Troops to Use in 2025

Not all Super Troops offer the same value. Here are the most effective ones to unlock during the event based on current gameplay trends:

Super Troop Strengths Sneaky Goblin Ideal for farming. Becomes invisible on drop and targets resource buildings first. Super Wall Breaker Best for breaking through walls in both war and farming. Always delivers the goods. Super Bowler Powerful splash damage. Excellent for Clan War attacks with long line value. Super Wizard Strong area damage. Works well in Blizzard attack strategies. Rocket Balloon Fast-moving. Great for early defense targeting in air strategies. Super Archer Attacks from a long distance. Useful for precision sniping and cleanup. Super Miner Works in hybrid strategies. Ignores walls and delivers splash damage.

Recommendations for different play styles

Whether you’re raiding for loot or competing at the top, here are the best Super Troops for each situation:

• Farming: Use Sneaky Goblin to steal resources quickly and quietly.

• Clan Wars: Use Super Bowler, Super Wizard, and Super Wall Breaker for high-damage war attacks.

• Trophy Pushing: Use Super Archer to snipe key targets and Super Wall Breaker to crack open compartments.

• Air Attacks: Use Rocket Balloon with Lava Hound or Super Minion for fast and focused air damage.

Tips to get the most from this Super Troop deal

• Rotate troops often: You can cancel and reboost different Super Troops, and you will get achievement milestones fast.

• Use the last day wisely: You can reboost your best Super Troops at the end of the event to get the most out of the discount.

• Try new combinations: Try weird combinations, like Super Wizard with Sneaky Goblin and Super Archer with Wall Breaker, in friendly challenges and Clan Wars.

Time’s a-Wasting! Don’t wait until the Super Troop discount is gone!

This 99% discount on Super Troops in Clash of Clans is the biggest event of the year. It lowers the barrier to entry and allows all players to try new ways of playing, develop their attack plans, and get achievements.

Whether you want to push your clan to the top or just want to loot easier, there’s no better time to try out the products. Get in, boost your Super Troops, and share your strategies and experiences with the Clash of Clans community!

