Clash of Clans kicks off February with the Year of the Fire Horse season

The Lunar New Year has come to Clash of Clans, and February is poised to be one of the most active months of the year. The Year of the Fire Horse mini-season is packed into a full calendar that combines competitive gameplay, unique aesthetics, and multiple-tier rewards that entice players to play regularly from the start of the month until the end.

Advertisment

The seasonal model isn't solely focused on one key feature, as all of these elements (i.e., wars, challenges, and progression boosts) appeal to multiple groups of active players. Essentially, active players are encouraged to log into the game frequently, carefully plan their runs, and be vigilant about taking advantage of limited-time opportunities.

A strong start with progression and Clan competition

The season kicks off on February 1st and runs through to the 28th, and it's all about the Gold Pass. You'll get the usual boost to your game with upgrades and items, plus a crack at the Red Champion Hero Skin that's a visible badge of honor for all your seasonal progress. For a lot of people though, the real value lies in momentum; that's where the faster upgrades and steady rewards come in, which you get to enjoy right across the month.

Around the same time, Clan War League kicks off on February 1st and runs for 11 days. This isn't the time to be experimenting with new ideas; clans have to commit to a solid base and a reliable attack strategy from the word go. This sets the tone for the rest of the competition.

Advertisment

Fire Horse visuals reshape villages and heroes

The Lunar New Year theme really comes alive with its cosmetics. From February 3rd to the 28th, the Year of the Fire Horse Scene lifts the villages into mid-air, floating in a palace amongst the clouds with fire horses galloping across the sky. It's a pretty dramatic change that still keeps things readable during battles.

Starting on February 5th, the Year of the Fire Horse Hero Skins start showing up in the shop. What's different this time is its staggered release; it comes in over the course of the month, so you've got time to pick and choose which heroes you want to update with the theme.

Skill-Based Challenges and Wisdom Scroll Rewards

Competitive players get put through their paces from February 6 to 13, with the New Challenge Level Leaderboard being the main event. The Cloud Contest is all about executing your strategy smoothly and making the most of your troops, and the leaderboard is going to give you credit for it, not just some standard loot.

Advertisment

But that's not all. From February 9th to 26th, the Wise Warriors Medal Event throws another challenge into the mix. The way it works is that you earn Wisdom Scrolls for making attacks, and these scrolls unlock some pretty cool rewards, including some sweet gear from the Trader Shop. The event's designed so you don't have to play a super narrow game to get involved; it's all about playing regularly and enjoying the ride, whatever your play style.

Double Loot and a Clan-Focused Finale

Things get really exciting from February 16 to 19 with the 2x Star Bonus Event. Basically, your Star Bonus loot is going to be doubled, which means even routine attacks are suddenly super valuable. And to wrap up the month, the Clan Games and 99% Super Troop discount kick in from February 22 to 28, making it a great time to test out some new strategies, push your limits, and grab a final haul of shared rewards.

Overall, the Year of the Fire Horse season feels really well thought out and paced; it rewards players who turn up regularly, collaborate with their clans, and put some thought into their plans, and that fits in really well with the spirit of Lunar New Year celebrations, which is all about strength, discipline, and honor.

Advertisment

More For You

Why Clash of Clans Ranked Mode felt exhausting and what’s changing now

Sleepy Mites Shake Up Clash of Clans in Meltdown Mayhem

Town Hall 18 One Week Later: How Clash of Clans’ Biggest Update Is Changing the Game

Clash of Clans Town Hall 18 wishlist: New mechanics, fairer economy, smarter meta