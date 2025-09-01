Valorant Champions 2025 bundle skins price release date and finisher confirmed

Riot has dropped the Valorant Champions 2025 bundle as part of their annual tradition of releasing a limited-time collection for the biggest Valorant tournament of the year. The Valorant Champions 2025 bundle includes the Champions Vandal, the Champions Operator, a new melee, and more cosmetics like sprays, a player card, and a gun buddy. As with every skin, they have evolving effects, gold highlights, and a unique finisher that triggers when you get your last kill. Plus some of the money from the bundle goes to pro teams competing in the event, so it's good for collectors and for Valorant esports.
Riot confirms Valorant Champions 2025 bundle details
Riot has released their annual limited-time bundle for the Valorant Champions tournament. The Valorant Champions 2025 bundle has updated visuals, evolving effects that change as you play, and a finisher animation for this year's collection.
The Champions bundles have become a big part of the Valorant esports calendar, combining cool cosmetics with support for pro teams; part of the revenue will go to teams playing in Valorant Champions 2025.
Full list of Valorant Champions 2025 skins
The Valorant Champions 2025 skins are
Champions Vandal 2025 – Evolves as you get eliminations.
Champions Operator 2025– Golden highlights and scope animations.
Champions Melee 2025 – Curved blade with animated effects.
Additional content – sprays, player card, and gun buddy tied to the collection.
These skins follow the pattern of Champions bundles, where Riot adds dynamic elements and rewards players with new effects as they play.
Valorant Champions 2025 bundle price and availability
The Valorant Champions 2025 bundle is 6,167 VP. As always, you can buy individual items, but the bundle has everything and is cheaper. The bundle will be available during the Valorant Champions 2025 event. Once the event is over, the collection will not return to the in-game store.
What’s special about the Valorant Champions 2025 finisher?
The most interesting part of the Champions 2025 bundle is the finisher. Gold, fun visuals, and energy effects that activate when you get the last kill of the round. When players shared early clips at the start of the hype, it was clear it was different from previous Champions finishers. The community is mixed, but many players and fans are happy to see Riot continues to treat the Champions series skins as its own line of skins and exclusive skins for the Champions event.
Why the Valorant Champions 2025 bundle matters
Each year’s Champions bundle has public importance that goes beyond the cosmetics of the skins. The skins have a story to tell, as they are a digital collectible of one of the biggest competitive events in Valorant, and they are only available for a limited time. For players this means there’s some prestige at the end of the day in the game. For teams this is another source of income.
With exclusivity, evolving weapon skins, and a sick finisher, the Valorant Champions 2025 bundle follows Riot’s trend of solidifying esports through in-game cosmetics.
