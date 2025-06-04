EA FC 25 Season Finale Update: Game-Changing Fixes Are Here!

EA SPORTS has released the Season Finale Update for EA FC 25 on June 3rd. This final update focuses on overall gameplay balance, bringing improvements to passing accuracy, goalkeeper behavior, and heading effectiveness. It also introduces fresh content for Ultimate Team, including new ICONs and revamped FUT features, as well as upgrades to Career Mode for a more immersive experience.
EA FC 25 update: Ground passes, goalkeeper rushes, and headers reworked
The gameplay changes are the 3 big ones that were asked for by the community. First, passing and specifically ground passes have been tweaked, with a small bump for players with high passing stats. This should make players with stat-based passing slightly less disadvantaged compared to players with playstyles based on passing. Overall, players should feel more balanced when building out play, and Driven Ground Passing is untouched.
Secondly, goalkeeper behavior has been changed. Specifically, Rush Out PlayStyle is slower now, and PlayStyle+ is even a tiny bit slower. We want to make sure keepers don’t overwhelm attackers in one-on-one situations and basically get impossible defense mechanics.
Lastly, a bit better heading accuracy but contested shots/uncontested shots will still be variable. EA notes that while headers still won't guarantee goals, the update aims to make aerial attacking feel more reliable.
FUT Season 8 brings five PlayStyle+ slots and a new Premium Pass
Ultimate Team enters Season 8 on June 5 with a bunch of changes. The biggest one is the increased PlayStyle+ slots per player item, now at five. This means more player builds and will impact both standard rewards and the Premium Pass track.
New evolution requirements have been set. Standard Ladder Evolutions will be 95 OVR capped, with nine PlayStyles and three PlayStyle+. Premium Pass is 96 OVR capped with the same PlayStyle restrictions. This update gives more flexibility in player progression while keeping balance between reward tracks.
Career Mode gets visual and gameplay polish
Career Mode has been updated with a new UI for fixtures and results. The social media feed now highlights relevant club stories so you can keep track of what’s going on around the season.
Player Career has four new ICONs: Birgit Prinz, Johan Cruyff, George Best, and Garrincha. You can now select them for your custom pro. In Manager Career, EA has added co-op Side Select so you can play 5v5 Youth Tournament Matches with up to four players.
The main menu has also got a festive update to match the end of the season.
Community Feedback Still Matters
Just to reiterate, this update builds on EA’s ongoing support of this product. The team spoke directly to players about some of the inconsistencies in gameplay and Career Mode; while we didn’t make any big changes, we did make some tweaks to get the game dynamics more in line with the real game of football.
Keep the feedback coming through EA’s formal Discord and Player Feedback Portal. EA FC 26 is already in production; this is the final update, but it will also be a bridge to next season.
Release Notes
The EA FC 25 Season Finale Update droped June 3 on all platforms (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch).
