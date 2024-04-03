Explore Red Dead Online Free Roam Missions Rewards- Grab 4X XP

Red Dead Online game lets you experience life across Frontier America, where you get an opportunity to create your own path as you battle lawmen, outlaw gangs, and ferocious wild animals. This is how you build your life on the tough land of Frontier America which ranges from the snowy mountains to the swamps. You need to chase down bounties, hunt, fish and trade, search for exotic treasures, run your own underground distillery, or become a Naturalist to learn about the animal kingdom in detail. This entire month the players can participate in Red Dead Online Free Roam Missions and Events, and earn 4X XP as rewards.

Red Dead Online Free Roam Missions and Events

Red Dead Online spans a total of 24 Story missions in the narrative, with 5 additional missions included in the DLC. The choices of the players and honor play a major role in the story of Read Dead Online, as certain missions are available to players with a specific high or low honor level. Strangers in the story give an unlimited number of side-missions to the players.

Free Roam Missions and Events

Free Roam Events include events like archery competitions and capturing territory and are an excellent way for the new players to understand the gameplay and the American Frontier. The exciting part is that participation in these events will give players access to 4X XP Rewards through April 29th 2024.

Featured Series of the Event

· April 2nd – April 8th: Hardcore Head for the Hills

· April 9th- April 15th: Hardcore New Austin Series

· April 16th- April 22nd: Hardcore Showdown Series

· April 23rd – April 29th: Hardcore Pro Series

Bonuses for Free Roam Events and Missions

· 4X XP on Free Roam Events

· 3X RDO$ and XP on Free Roam Missions- You need to venture forth with an entrepreneurial spirit as figures near and far call for your help.

· 3X RDO$ and XP on Telegram Missions- Participate in Telegram Missions which test your skill and help you to make serious money. Launch your Telegram Mission by opening your player menu and earn 3X RDO$ and XP on the missions.

· 3X RDO$ and XP on A Land of Opportunities Missions- Use your skills to avenge someone and get 3X RDO$ and XP on A land of Opportunities Mission in the game.

· 2X Gold and 2X Ability Card XP on Call to Arms- Be a real hero and defend vulnerable outposts and innocent citizens against wave of enemy forces in the Call to Arms Mission to get 2X Gold and 2X Ability Card XP in the game.

· 2X RDO$ and XP on the Featured Series

Free Roam Event Weekly Rewards

The players can participate in any Free Roam Event between now and April 29 to receive the following rewards each week this month:

April 2 – 8: A pair of red and orange Furred Gloves

April 9 – 15: An Offer for 40% off on Ability Card Upgrade

April 16 – 22: A pair of black Pelt Half Chaps

April 23 – 29: 3 Fire Bottles and 3 Toxic Moonshine

Monthly Rewards for Free Roam Events and Missions

· Get a pair of Red and Orange Ortega Vest by making up to wave 10 in the mission Call of Arms.

· Pad your artillery collection by purchasing a Weapon Modification to receive 50 Repeater and 50 Rifle High Velocity Ammo.

· Get 40% off a Coat and a reward of 5000 XP by completing 3 daily challenges.

· Get an offer for 50% off the Navy Revolver by crafting an item in Gus’ Store.

· Get the North Tumbleweed Treasure Map by completing any new source of employment mission.

Free Community Inspired Outfit

The players can show off a community inspired outfit for free. This week’s outfit for Read Dead Online is created by Riding in Style- Wild West Fashion.

Gambler’s Hat

Trimmed Bandana

Classic Frock Coat

Everyday Overshirt (Male), Iniesta Shirtwaist (Female)

Salizzo Double Bandolier

Leather Gloves

Cuffed Town Pants

Worn Ropers Boots

Red Dead Online Free Roam Mission Rewards and events are an excellent way for the new players to get acquainted to the American Frontier. You can claim all the rewards by participating in the event.

