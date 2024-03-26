GTA 6 is Still Set to Release by Q1 2025- GTA 6 Release on Track

GTA 6 game is the most awaited release in the series of upcoming games, and the gaming community is continuously tracking each and every news related to the final release of the game on a constant basis. Recently, the news about the delayed release of GTA 6 created enough room for discussion around the game on the web, but now the fans can relax as the new posts on Twitter have confirmed that the development of the game is on track, and the game is set to release in the early 2025. Mike Straw, Senior Editor for Insider Gaming, has posted on Twitter that the release of the game GTA 6 will not be delayed to the year 2026. Instead, the development of the game is on track and the game will release by Q1 2025.

Mike Straw’s post on Twitter- “Saying this again since people are still running with it: I've reached out to multiple sources and was told the game was "on schedule" and that any suggestion of a delay at this point in development is "pure conjecture". The fans can now rejoice with this latest piece of information about the release of GTA 6 on the popular social media handle, Twitter.com. The news about the delay in the release of the game made an impact on the business world also as Take Two Interactive Stocks took a hit with the news becoming popular on the web.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date

Apart from the final release of GTA 6 in the year 2025, the excitement about the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 is also the reason behind the increasing popularity of the game. The first GTA 6 trailer revealed some facts about the gameplay, location, graphics, and map of the game, but a lot is still left to be unfurled. GTA 6 game definitely belongs to the action-adventure genre, and the story and gameplay of the game will revolve around crime, drugs and reckless car driving gameplay elements like its other predecessors in the GTA series. According to the posts by GTA 6 forum on Twitter GTA 6 trailer 2 is set to release in April 2024, and the main story of the game is expected to be 188 hours for the casual gamers.

What is Expected from GTA 6 after the release of the GTA 6 Trailer 1?

The game is being positioned as a game with improved graphics and visuals and all this will be accomplished with the involvement of AI techniques that will be used in the development of the game. The press release by Rockstar games states “Grand theft Auto 6 heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand theft Auto series yet,”. This kind of market positioning for the game has created further anticipation among the fans regarding the new gameplay elements of the game. The game GTA 6 will take the fans back to the streets of fictional Vice City, which is considered to be the most alive digital cities ever created. The gameplay will involve two main protagonists, Jason and Lucia and the release is confirmed for PlayStation 5 and box X/S for the year 2025. GTA 6 is expected to come with realistic visuals, AI enabled play, interactive NPC behavior and sophisticated AI for Police.

GTA 6 is definitely the most awaited upcoming game in the action-adventure genre of games. GTA series fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of the game GTA 6, but whether the game will rise up to the expectations created by the anticipated and rumored features is a question that will only be answered after the final release of the game.

