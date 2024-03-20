GTA 6 Trailer 2 to Release in April 2024-Main Story Could Be 188 Hours

GTA 6 Trailer 2 and Gameplay Leaks have created enough excitement in the gaming world and this excitement will definitely continue till the final release of the game in the year 2025. Till now GTA 5 has been the most popular open world game in the market, and the game has not slipped down from its successful position even after 10 years of its release. The question that needs some thought is ‘Whether GTA 6 will have the story, gameplay and graphics to take this supreme legacy forward?’ These questions will only be answered after the final release of GTA 6, but right now what matters to the GTA fans is a glimpse of the exciting world of the upcoming game GTA 6. The first trailer for GTA 6 broke all the records with more than 93 million views in the first 24 hours, and now there is enough anticipation among the fans regarding the release of GTA 6 trailer 2, which according to the leaks is set to release in April 2024.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date Leaks

GTA 6 trailer 2 is set to release in the month of April 2024 according to the leaks on Twitter. GTA 6 leaks have further indicated entry of a younger Lucia and Jason in the main story of the game GTA 6. Further leaks indicate that the main story for the game GTA 6 will be around 188 hours for the casual gamers. Leaks on Twitter by the ‘GTA 6 Forum’ have indicated that GTA 6 trailer 2 will feature improved graphics for the two protagonists Lucia and Jason, and their looks in the trailer will be close enough to what was given in the GTA 6 poster. Though all these are just leaks, and there is no official validation by the gaming company Rockstar Games on this front. Apart from the leaks around GTA 6, the expectations from the upcoming trailer 2 for GTA 6 have increased after the record-breaking success of the first trailer that was released in December 2023.

GTA 6 Gameplay Leaks

Advertisment

GTA 6 gameplay leaks suggest some game changing features in the gameplay mechanism of the upcoming game. Apart from the regular crime, drugs and reckless car driving angle included in all the GTA games, the gameplay for GTA 6 is expected to include some unique new elements like 3v3 basketball game, harder carjacking mechanics, AI enabled realistic gameplay, and presence of interactive and realistic NPCs in the game. The AI enabled gameplay of GTA 6 has sparked a whole lot of interest among the fans, and some of the leaked AI enabled gameplay elements are transformation in enemy dynamics, realistic NPCs, return of the carry bodies gameplay with an ability to interact during heists, sophisticated AI techniques for Police which includes mirroring the real-life scenarios and much more.

GTA 6- What is Confirmed?

GTA 6 is the most awaited upcoming game, and apart from the leaks encircling the game, there are some confirmed facts about the game which have actually created further anticipation about the features of the game. The release of the game is confirmed officially by Rockstar Games for the year 2025, and the game is set to release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S. There is no official announcement about the PC release of the game, but GTA fans are eagerly looking forward to some news on that front. Another thing that is confirmed after the release of the first official trailer for GTA 6 is the presence of two protagonists Lucia and Jason in the game. The setting of the game has also been confirmed through the first trailer and the game will have the same crime and reckless driving gameplay with the backdrop of the ruthless, but the most alive digital city, Vice City. The game will be set in the state of Leonida, which is considered to be a home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. The press release by Rockstar games states “Grand theft Auto 6 heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand theft Auto series yet,” Rockstar says.

Advertisment

The release for GTA 6 is due next year, but the leaks surrounding the game will definitely set high expectations from the game. The game has been positioned in the market as the most-immersive evolution of the GTA series yet, and all eyes are set on the final release which will unfold the actual gameplay and story of the game for the fans.

Also Read:

Advertisment

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android (pcquest.com)

GTA 5 APK Download- Play GTA 5 for Free on Android and PC (pcquest.com)

PPSSPP Games Download -Play GTA Editions and God of War PPSSPP Games on Android (pcquest.com)

Advertisment

God of War Ascension PPSSP Download- Play the Game on Android (pcquest.com)