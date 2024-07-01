Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Events Schedule and Anemospeeder Bundle

Free Fire MAX 7th anniversary was launched with a huge fanfare and the rewards in the event have definitely made the gameplay more immersive for the players. The 7th Anniversary event can be directly accessed through the main page of your game screen. The Anemospeeder Bundle is the main item for Free Fire 7th Anniversary rewards, and it can be easily earned for free in the event.

Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Events Schedule

· 1st July, 2024, Monday- Lucky Goosy Event

Lucky Goosy has been launched today on 1st July, 2024 for the Indian server. To partcipate in the Luck Goosy Event the players need to use their Free Fire MAX Diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 4 Free Fire MAX Diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 45 diamonds.

Free Fire MAX Lucky Goosy Event Rewards

· BP Ring Tokens x 2

· BP Ring Tokens x 3

· BP Ring Tokens x 5

· BP Ring Tokens x 10

· Booyah Pass Premium

Also, the players can exchange the BP Ring tokens that they have earned in the Lucky Goosy event for various rewards-

· Booyah Pass Premium Plus- 200 BP Ring Tokens

· Booyah Pass Premium- 90 Tokens

· Armor Crate- 1 BP Ring Token

· Supply Crate- 1 BP Ring Token

· Leg Pockets- 1 BP Ring Token

· Bounty Token- 1 BP ring Token

· Pocket Market- 1 BP Ring Token

· 2nd July, 2024, Tuesday- Evo Parafel Event

· 3rd July, 2024, Wednesday- Parafel Final Shot

· 4th July, 2024, Thursday- Squad Skywing

· 5th July, 2024, Friday- Arrival Animation

· 6th July, 2024, Saturday- Anemo Stormer

· 7th July, 2024, Sunday- Mystery Surprise

Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Event Rewards

The players need to complete various missions after entering the event. After that you need to insert seal tokens to unlock memories in the game. The event will take you through various questions like ‘Pick out your favorite weapon and check out your achievements with it’. Choose your answer and you will get an opportunity to use the Nostalgic Weapons again in BR.

You can also take a look at your Elite Squad and experience the moments from your past gaming experience with Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Rewards- Get Free Anemospeeder Bundle

· Collect 50 Seal Tokens: Get 1000x FF Gold

· Collect 100 Seal Tokens: Get 5x Random Loadout loot crate

· Collect 150 Seal Tokens: Get a 7th-anniversary pin

· Collect 200 Seal Tokens: Get Anemo Facepaint

· Collect 250 Seal Tokens: Get an Anemospeeder Bundle

How to Access the Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Click on Free Fire MAX 7th anniversary Event in the Lower left corner of your home screen.

· Select Chapter 1 from the event section to collect Seal Tokens.

· Collect Unlocked rewards in the event.

· Once you have collected 200 Seal Tokens, Anemospeeder Bundle will be available for free.

Free Fire MAX New M.O. Ring Event Update

Free Fire MAX M.O. Ring event was launched for the Indian server on 29th June 2024. The event will run for the next 5 days and the players can make spins using their Free Fire MAX diamonds to earn rewards in the game. 1 spin will cost you 20 diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 diamonds.

Here are the rewards for the Free Fire MAX M.O. Ring Event

· Universal Tokens x 2

· Universal Tokens x3

· Universal Tokens x 5

· Universal Tokens x 10

· Universal Tokens x 100

· Sonictroop Bassrock Bundle

· Icicle Elegance Bundle

· Amplified Bassrock Bundle

· Icicle Edge Bundle

The Universal Tokens earned as rewards can be used in the event to get different rewards in exchange

· Icicle Edge Bundle- 199 Universal Tokens

· Icicle Elegance Bundle- 199 Universal Tokens

· Amplified Bassrock Bundle- 169 Universal Tokens

· Sonictroop Bassrock Bundle- 169 Universal Tokens

· Motorbike- Icicle Velocity- 49 Universal Tokens

· Loot Box- Icicle Cassette- 29 Universal Tokens

· Cube Fragment- 5 Universal Tokens

Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary event will take you back to the old times and the gameplay mechanisms in the game will change the way you play the game. Free Fire MAX new update comes with exciting new character updates and weapon updates which will work to make your gameplay more immersive.

