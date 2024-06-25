Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today and 7th Anniversary Event Update-New Weapons

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game and the game is extremely popular for its immersive gaming experience. Free Fire MAX Redeem codes are an easy way to get Free Fire MAX diamonds and other in-game items like skins, cosmetics and weapons for free in the game. These redeem codes are published by Garena every midnight and the window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, and reedeeming these codes on time would definitely help you in elevating your gaming experience. Also, Free Fire MAX is celebrating its 7th Anniversary and the event will bring in more exciting rewards like bundles and new free skins to the game. Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Event will be launched for the Indian server on 26th June and will take you back to the good old days.
Here are the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 25th June 2024?
· L9Z1V8X5O3JG7ABT
· G5K9J2L3W4R8TH7D
· 9B1G2T7X5Y3Z6N8L
· X3V6T4F8J9R1SNSD
· 7Y4Z9B3C5X2N6F8T
· J9P6O4R1M3V8H5XG
· 5D6G9F8H3K7J1L4S
· N3B7C6V8X5Z2M1R9
· 4J7R5F6D3X8M9K1V
· 2HRT7N9E8J6GKPXZ
· QW1VY4B5U3O7MDLX
· 9A7S3K6J8L2F5XWV
· T4E7G8Q9Y1MDFBZX
· 1B8C3V6M2N9K5J7H
· 7S6D9R5M8X1B2C3F
· 4V8B1N3X5Z6M7K9J
· P2C7V5H6R9KJLX3M
· W6R8U3V5Z9X1OBQJ
· Y2S7Q9X3M1TNK8FU
· L9J6K8H3R7Z5V1M
Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
· You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here
· Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.
· Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
· After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.
After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player's in-game mail.
Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Event
Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Event will be launched on 26th June 2024. Get ready to explore the good old days with your friends in the new event. The event will bring in new BR and CS updates and some exciting rewards and bundles.
Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Event- BR Updates
· The event will take you back to mini peak.
· The players can unlock chapter sections, accumulate story progress, and receive relay rewards in the event.
· In BR mini peak floats above, waiting to be explored.
· Keep your eyes open for the memory portals on the map. The portals will open up on the map at specific intervals.
· The players can interact with the portals and they and their team can be transported to the Mini Peak.
· The players can eliminate the enemies and smash gift boxes to earn memory points. These memory points will serve as you ticket to the ‘Hall of Honor’.
· These memory points will also give you access to the nostalgic weapons inside the hall.
Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Event- CS Updates
· CS will take you back directly to the Mini Peak
· The players can use Nostalgic Weapons to Level Up their game.
· The winning team in CS will be honored with a special celebration ceremony.
· There will be a new ‘FPP’ gameplay in Clash Squad.
· The Star Protection System for CS has been refined. Even if your team does not do ‘Booyah’, putting on a good show will earn you extra Protection points.
· Number of protection points awarded for winning streaks has been increased and a new bonus ‘Close Race’ has been added for 4:3 matches.
New Character Kassie
New Character Kassie, aka Dr. Maniac has been introduced in the game. This strange character has the ability to form a healing bond with a chosen teammate, which helps in gradually restoring restoring HP for her and her companion. She can quickly boost the HP of her companion and this makes this combat move a game changer for the team.
Skill Rework for Olivia and other characters in the game
Skill Reworks have been done for Olivia and other characters to elevate the gaming experience.
New Gunsmith System
The players can now customize their gun with their favorite attribute and look set, and create a perfect gun for themselves to level up their game. The display for weapon attributes has been updated.
New Weapons
· FGL-24
This grenade launcher shares ammo with RGS-50. It can penetrate thin wall and set things in fire. It can cause explosion also, if the wall is too thin.
· Heal Pistiol-Y
It’s an upgraded version of Heal Pistol
· MAC10
It can be upgraded by dealing enough damage.
Exclusive Rewards for Ranked Matches
Ranked matches will offer exclusive rewards in the game.
Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Rewards Leaks
· 7th Anniversary Female Bundle
· 7th Anniversary Car Skin
· 7th Anniversary Back Up Skin
· 7th Anniversary Surfboard Skin
· 7th Anniversary Parachute Skin
Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary event is coming with exclusive rewards and exciting BR, CS and Character Updates. The event will release on 26th June and the players can access the event and the updates to get all the exciting rewards.
