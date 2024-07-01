Free Fire MAX Download APK OB45 - 7th Anniversary BR and CS Updates

Free Fire MAX OB45 Update was launched on 26th June, 2024 and with the update Free Fire MAX launched its 7th Anniversary celebrations. Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary celebrations are an attempt on behalf of Garena to bring back the old, nostalgic memories for the fans. The game has seen many updates in the form of map adjustments, new characters and new missions, and these updates have happened over a total span of 7 years. Free Fire MAX OB45 Update and 7th Anniversary Celebrations will make it an unbeatable gameplay journey for the players who have been associated with the game for a long time. The gameplay changes in BR and CS will take the players down the memory lane, where they will get an opportunity to experience and share their actual feelings with other players on the platform.
Steps for Free Fire MAX Download APK OB45 Update for Android Device
Most of the users would be playing the game Free Fire Max since a very long time, and they just need to update the game on their Android device.
· Open the game Free Fire MAX on your Android device.
· Click on the ‘Update’ Button.
· This action will download the Free Fire MAX Update OB45 on your Android device.
· Click on the Free Fire MAX icon to play the game on your device and this will start the OB45 installation on your device.
If you are a new player, then you just have to visit the Google Play Store to download the latest Free Fire MAX OB45 Update on your device.
Go to Google Play Store and search for the game Free Fire MAX in the search bar in the upper right corner or Click Here.
Now click on the ‘Install’ button on the screen.
This action will start the installation of the game on your Android device.
Once the installation is done, look for the ‘Free Fire MAX’ icon on your home screen or in a separate gaming folder like ‘Gaming Hub’ on your device.
Click on the game icon and this will automatically download the game on your device.
Start playing Free Fire MAX on your Android device.
Free Fire MAX OB45 Update New Features
Free Fire MAX BR Update- 7th Anniversary Event ‘Mini Peak’
BR gameplay was never so fun in Free Fire MAX, as the gameplay now features mini-peak. The players need to claim the memory portals on the ground to hop-onto the island. There the players will get a chance to use the old M1887 to fight and earn memory points. Do not worry about getting eliminated, as even if you get eliminated you will respawn quickly to get back into action. Collect as many Memory Points as possible to unlock the ‘Hall of Honor’, and trade them for Loot and weapons.
· The players can enter the Mini Peak through Memory Portals on the ground. Mini Peak will appear in the BR sky.
· When the match starts a total of 4 portals will be available, and each portal can send 1 team to the island and will shut down after 300 seconds into the match.
· Every player will get one free Gloo Wall and the Nostalgic M1887 when they enter the mini peak.
· The players can earn Memory Points by smashing gift boxes or eliminating enemies.
· The Memory Points earned can be used to unlock ‘Hall of honor’ and can also be exchanged for Nostalgic Weapons.
Free Fire MAX CS Update- Explore the Mini Peak in 7th Anniversary Event
· In the CS gameplay, all the players will start with a Free Gloo Wall and will be randomly teleported to the Mini Peak in the 5th or 6th Round.
· At the Mini Peak, the players can interact with the Supply Gadgets to obtain more powerful weapons in the game.
· Players can also grab random loot through 7th Anniversary surprise boxes that will be placed in other maps.
· CS now comes with a new first-person perspective for a better gameplay experience.
Free Fire MAX OB45 Other Gameplay Optimizations
· Cosmic Racer has been optimized to Skyblaster. The players can pick up exp. Tokens to upgrade their Cosmic Racer to Skyblaster. Skyblaster comes with various features like allowing a driver to fire area blasts and lock-on missiles towards enemies. Also, the players can use the built-in cannons to attack enemies.
· Some changes have been made to the Social Island by grouping most of the buildings together. This will help in creating a livelier atmosphere in the game.
Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary New Character Kassie
Free Fire MAX 7th anniversary Update introduces a new character Kassie, who with her healing powers can help the team in achieving ‘Booyah’. Kassie’s new skill is ‘Electro Therapy’ and the players need to touch on the skill once to form a healing bond with the target teammate to restore 3 HP/s for self and the target.
Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Character Updates
Kapella, Olivia, Skyler, and Nairi have received character updates.
Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Weapon Updates
· FGL -24- The weapon will fire grenades that can penetrate walls, causing explosions on other side of the wall and emitting flames after a short period. FGL-24 can be found as a ground loot.
· The Heal Pistol -Y- The Heal Pistol- Y is an upgraded form of the Heal Pistol, and each use of the Heal Pistol- Y restores 25 HP. The Heal Pistol-Y can be obtained from the Vending Machines and Airdrops. The pistol comes with a special firing button that can be use to help downed teammates from a distance.
· The New Upgradable MAC10- The MAC10 can now be upgraded, if you deal enough damage with it.
Free Fire MAX OB45 Gameplay Updates
· Backpack has been optimized so that the players can swap items effortlessly without even opening their backpacks.
· Unique banners have been added for victories in various situations, and this will allow the players to celebrate their highlight items.
New Gunsmith System- Customize Your Weapons
The Gunsmith system will be available in the enhanced armory and will be unlocked once the player owns at least 2 skins for the same gun. With the Gunsmith system, the players can now combine the look of the skin they like with the attributes they want.
New Craftland Maps
Free Fire MAX OB45 Update brings new Craftand maps in the game.
Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Upcoming Events
New Events will be launched in the Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary on a regular basis. Here are some of the Events that have been leaked on the web-
· 1st July, 2024, Monday- Lucky Goosy
· 2nd July, 2024, Tuesday- Evo Parafel
· 3rd July, 2024, Wednesday- Parafel Final Shot
· 4th July, 2024, Thursday- Squad Skywing
· 5th July, 2024, Friday- Arrival Animation
· 6th July, 2024, Saturday- Anemo Stormer
· 7th July, 2024, Sunday- Mystery Surprise
Free Fire MAX OB45 update brings new exciting updates and Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary events to the platform. The players can download the OB45 update from the play store and play the new events for an immersive gaming experience.
