Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass March 2024 (Season 15) - Grab the Rewards

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game and there is an immense fan following for the different events launched in the game. Active participation in these events not only keeps the game exciting for the players, but it also works on giving the players free access to certain in-game rewards. Free Fire MAX ‘Booyah Pass’ for the month of March will be available for the complete month of March and it will be launched with the exclusive ‘Rainforest Theme’ to make it attractive for the players. The main attraction of the Free Fire MAX March 2024 Booyah Pass would be the Ribbit Fairytale Bundle and the Ribbit Fable Bundle.

Advertisment

Release Date and Price of the Free Fire MAX March 2024 (Season 15) Booyah Pass

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass for the month of March 2024 will launch on the 1st of March for the Indian Server, and the players will have the full month of March to access the rewards before the conclusion of the pass. The Booyah pass can be obtained for 499 diamonds, but for the players who want to access the premium Booyah Pass for the month of march 2024, the cost of the pass is 999 diamonds. The premium pass is costly, but it adds value to the overall experience by allowing the players an instant boost of 50 levels and by unlocking repeatable rewards.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX march 2024 (Season 15) Booyah Pass?

Advertisment

· Log in to your Free Fire MAX game.

· Once you start the game, access the Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass 15 section.

· Select ‘Upgrade’ on the screen beside the ‘Claim All’ button.

Advertisment

· Make your selection and pay for the pass to access the rewards.

Exclusive Features of the Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass for March 2024 (Season 15)

Quite contrary to the regular aggressive and furious themes in the past, Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass for March 2024 theme comes with a calm and peaceful style. The main attraction of the Booyah Pass is the Ribbit Fable Bundle with its simple frog-themed appearance. It has a rare combination of light green and white and this will make it stand apart in the Free Fire MAX community. The players can work on improving the aesthetics of their game with a Ribbit Rider Tuk-Tuk, Grenade, and Loot box skin at a reasonable price of 499 diamonds. To unlock various rewards and to earn BP points the players must get actively engaged in daily missions and activities in the game.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass for March 2024 (Season 15) Rewards

Free Rewards

Level 10: Skyboard – Ribbit Rip

Advertisment

Level 20: Tales of Puddles Banner

Level 50: Tales of Puddles Avatar

Level 70: Ribbit Hoodie

Advertisment

Level 80: Grenade – Ribbit Rain

Level 100: 5x Gold Royale Vouchers

Premium Rewards

Advertisment

Level 1: Ribbit Fairytale Bundle + 4x extra Emote Slots + Elimination Announcement Icon + Gold Profile Badge

Level 10: Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate

Level 20: Tuk Tuk – Ribbit Vacation

Level 30: Skyboard – Ribbit Rip

Level 40: Loot Box – Ribbit Peace

Level 50: MAC10 – Ribbit Rain

Level 60: Pan – Ribbit Rain

Level 70: Backpack – The Ribbit Song

Level 90: Ribbit Rider (Emote)

Level 100: Ribbit Fable Bundle + Cube Fragment + 20% Discount Privilege

Level 101 onwards: BP S15 Crate

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game. Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass for the Month of March 2024 will come with a subtle theme and the excellent rewards included with the pass are good enough to give it a good try to grab those rewards.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Download for PC- Explore Different Ways to Play on PC (pcquest.com)

GTA 5 APK Download- Play GTA 5 for Free on Android and PC (pcquest.com)

How to Get Free Diamonds in Free Fire MAX- Free Diamonds on Winzo (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)