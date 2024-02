Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game for mobile devices, where 50 players are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. Free Fire MAX download can be done on your Android devices from the Google Play Store and this download will give you access to the latest Free Fire MAX OB43 Update on your devices. Apart from the regular updates in the game, what makes Free Fire MAX a popular game is the availability of Free Fire MAX free diamonds which can be used to purchase skins, weapons, costumes, guns and other in-game items in the Free Fire MAX game. These Free Fire MAX diamonds cannot be earned easily in the game, but here you will find some legitimate methods to earn Free Fire MAX free Diamonds for purchasing the in-game items that will make your gameplay more immersive.

Free Fire MAX- The Game

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game which involves 50 players who are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. You can choose to either play alone or form a squad of four with 3 or more friends or players. To fight in the game the players can use a full suite of weapons ranging from the guns to the grenades. The rule for winning the game is simple: To be the last player or the last team standing on the island.

How to Get Free Fire MAX Free Diamonds?

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

If you are a big-time fan of Free Fire MAX, then you would have definitely heard of Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are the easiest way to earn Free Fire MAX free Diamonds for in-game purchase. Garena provides its users with Free Fire MAX Redeem codes which can be used to earn free diamonds in the game. These redeem codes can be used by the players to get access to free diamonds, skins, costumes, weapons and other in-game items in the game. These redeem codes are published every midnight by Garena on their official website, but the window to redeem these codes is open for a very limited time.

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

These Free Fire MAX redeem codes are the easiest way to earn some free diamonds in the Free Fire MAX game. The players must know that the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are server specific and the window to redeem these codes is open only for a limited time of 24 hours.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an app created by Google Surveys team. Once you download the app, you will be asked to answer some basic questions about yourself. The frequency of receiving a survey is around once a week or more, but Google will send you a notification on your phone when a short and relevant survey is ready for you to answer. The question asked could be like ‘Which logo is best?’ or ‘Which promotion is most compelling?’, and based on your answers you will be awarded $1.00 as Play Store Credit. This credit once accumulated can be used to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds for free in the game.

Steps to Purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds with the help of Google Play Store Credit:

· Open the game Free Fire MAX on your smartphone.

· Go to the top of the screen and open the diamond icon with the ‘+’ sign on your screen.

· This will take you to a smaller window showcasing number of diamonds and their prices.

· Here you can select the number of diamonds you want to purchase, and this action will take you to Google Play Store.

· Here, you can choose your payment method as ‘Google Play Balance’ which you have earned by taking surveys on your Android device.

Download Google Opinion Rewards App from the Google Play Store.

SB Answer Survey App

SB Answer Survey App works just like the Google Opinion Rewards App. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the users can earn credit by answering surveys and by giving feedback on their local shopping visits with the SB Answer Survey App.

Download the SB Answer Survey App from the Google Play Store.

Poll Pay App

Poll Pay app is another option for earning Free Fire MAX free diamonds with Google Play Store. You just need to download the app and play games and answer some quizzes to earn some cash. These cash rewards will be converted to your Play Store credit for you to purchase some Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Download the Poll Pay App from the Google Play Store.

Free Fire MAX Advance Server Download

Free Fire MAX is a game that is well-known for its regular updates related to the content of the game. The latest Free Fire MAX chaos OB43 update was released by Garena in the month of January 2024. Before these updates are made available to everyone for download, they are available for trial access on Free Fire MAX Advance Server. To access the Free Fire MAX Update even before it is released, you need to register for the Free Fire MAX advance server. Free Fire MAX Advance Server is a program offered by Garena for its users to test the new, unreleased features of the Free Fire game. This program can also be called the beta testing program for Free Fire MAX upgrades, where the users are expected to play and report bugs in the new features of the Free Fire game by registering for the Free Fire MAX Advance Serve. Free Fire MAX Advance Server program is available for the selected participants only and the program comes with features like access to the new and unreleased features of the program and bug hunter rewards. Based on the feedback given by the users while playing the game in the Free Fire MAX Advance Server program the company identifies the bugs in the Free Fire MAX game upgrade and refines the new features for the ultimate user experience. The latest Free Fire Advance Server OB43 Update offered 3 rewards of 1000, 2000 and 3000 Free Fire MAX Free diamonds in the game. Also, the first bug hunter was offered a reward of 100 Free Fire MAX diamonds for free.

How to Download the Free Fire MAX Advance Server?

· Visit the official website for Free Fire Advance Server- Click Here

· On the webpage log in with your Google or Facebook account (It should be the account you have used for creating your Free fire account). You can also log in as a ‘Guest’ for the Free Fire Advance Server registration.

· Once you are logged in you will be taken to a page where you will need to fill in certain details like your mail id etc. to sign up for the Free Fire Advance Server Registration.

· After you have entered all the required details you need to click on ‘Join Now’.

· If you are selected for the Free Fire Advance Server program you will receive the ‘Activation Code’ and the ‘Advance Server APK File’ Link in your game in-mail.

· Always, download the Free Fire Advance Server APK file from the official website, as this will keep your device and data safe.

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game and the diamonds are an important in-game currency for the game, as they can be used by the players to purchase new weapons, skins and costumes. The game comes with immersive graphics and an interesting gameplay, and the fans always look forward to any new update in the game.

