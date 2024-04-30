Free Fire MAX- Weapon Royale 2024 Gun Skins and May 2024 Booyah Pass

Free Fire MAX Gun skins are popular among the players, as they affect statistics like the rate of fire, or the damage caused by a weapon. So, using the right gun skin enhances your game, as it complements your character skill and pet skill in the game. Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale is an important event in Free Fire MAX as it allows the players to get access to some legendary weapon skins. To participate in the Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale Event 2024, the players need to make spins with the help of Free Fire MAX Gold.

Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale 2024 Gun Skin - XM8- Blizzard Brawl

Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale 2024 event started on 17th of April 2024, and the event will be available in the game for the next 60 days. The prize for the Weapon Royale event 2024 is XM8- Blizzard Brawl gun skin, and it is an enhancement over the standard XM8 Rifle. XM8 Blizzard Brawl will come with a highly increased magazine capacity and a little improvement in the rate of fire, and this will make it a perfect choice for the winners in the game.

How much Free Fire MAX Gold do you need to make the spin?

· 1 spin will cost you 1000 Free Fire Max gold.

· 11 spins will cost you 10000 Free Fire MAX gold.

How can you Participate in the Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale Event 2024?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Now navigate to the ‘Luck Royale’ section in the left bar menu.

· Click on Weapon Royale and choose the spin you want to make.

Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale Event 2024 is based entirely on luck and the reward associated with it are attractive as they might help the players in winning the game. Players have their own individual gaming style and preferences, and XM8- Blizzard Brawl might be a good option for those players who are looking for some strategic advantages in the game.

Free Fire MAX- May 2024 Booyah Pass

Free Fire Max Booyah Pass Season 17 Release Date

Free Fire Max launches a new Booyah Pass for every season, and every Booyah Pass comes with a pool of exclusively themed items which can be purchased at a very cheap price in the game. Free Fire MAX May 2024, Season 17 Booyah Pass will be added to the Indian server on May 1, 2024.

How to Purchase the Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 17?

Players need to spend Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to purchase the pass and then can move on to unlocking the rewards associated with the pass. Two kinds of Booyah Pass will be available for purchase, one of them will cost 399 diamonds and the other one will cost 899 diamonds.

Free Fire MAX- Booyah Pass May 2024, Season 17 Rewards

The theme for the Free Fire Max Booyah Pass season 17 is ‘Bytes’. The name for the male bundle is ‘Byte Bugbear Bundle’ and the players can get the bundle on reaching the 100th level in the game. The digitized theme also offers a female bundle, which can be collected by the players at level 1 only. Other items that are included in the Season 17 Booyah Pass are backpacks, grenade skin, loot boxes and jeep skin. Apart from all these items the players will also get a brand new emote “Byte Mounting” at level 90 in the game.

List of Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass May 2024

Level 1: Byte Bite Bundle

Level 20: Jeep – Byte Ranger

Level 30: Lootbox – Byte Displayer

Level 50: SK94 – Byte Tamper

Level 70: Backpack Byte Array

Level 90: Byte Mounting

Level 100: Byte Bugbear bundle

