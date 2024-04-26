Free Fire MAX- BR Ranked Season 39 Release Date and Faded Wheel Event

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked awards are updated in every two months and it is an interesting part of the game, as this is where the players get to upgrade their ranks in the game. The players can show off their cool rank in front of their friends and along with that they get access to various collection of rewards that are based on different themes. Free Fire MAX Upcoming BR Ranked Season 39 will give the players access to a Heroic male Bundle based on the upcoming ‘Booyah’ pass theme ‘Bytes’.
Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 39 Release Date
Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 38 which is the ongoing BR Ranked season, will end after 1st of May 2024. The players need to claim the reward for Season 38 (gun skin Charge Buster-S38) before the season ends, as the reward will be unavailable once the season ends officially. After this season ends, Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 39 will be launched on 1st May 2024, at 2:30 PM for the Indian server.
What will be the Rank Resets for the BR Season 39 in Free Fire MAX?
Once the new season starts current achievements of the players in BR ranked Season 38 will be lost, and the players will be demoted to lower ranks as per the table given below:
· Bronze (I-III) -> Bronze I
· Silver (I-III) -> Bronze II
· Gold (I-IV) -> Silver I
· Platinum (I-IV) -> Silver II
· Diamond (I-IV) -> Gold I
· Heroic -> Gold II
What are the Revealed Rewards for Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 39?
· BR-Ranked Season 39 Exclusive (Heroic Male Bundle): Byte
· VSK94 – S39 Exclusive: Byte
· Parang – S39 Exclusive: Byte
· Loot Box – S39 Exclusive: Byte
Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event- Get Exclusive Dragon Swipe Emote and Golden Fist Backpack
On 25th April 2024, a new event was launched in the game Free Fire MAX- Faded Wheel Event. To participate in the event the players need to make spins by using their diamonds, and this will give them an opportunity to win premium reward like Dragon Swipe Emote or other cosmetic items and accessories in the game.
How to Participate in the Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event?
· Open Free Fire Max on your device.
· Go to the Luck Royale Section in the left side bar on the screen.
· Now select the Dragon Swipe Emote Faded Wheel Event and eliminate two unwanted items from the prize pool for the event.
· Select Spin and use your diamonds to win the prize you want.
Reward List for Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event
· Dragon Swipe Emote
· Golden Fist Backpack
· Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate
· Balance Loot Box
· Supply, Armor, and Private Eye Weapon Loot Crates
· Pet Food
How Many Diamonds Do You Need to participate in the Event?
The initial spin for the event starts with 9 diamonds, and the cost of every additional spin increases with the players having to spend more diamonds for every additional spin they make. The eighth spin will cost you 499 diamonds, so you need to have good number of diamonds in your Free Fire MAX account to make more spins in the event.
Free Fire MAX is an interesting third-person survival shooter game and every new event in the game brings a whole lot of new surprises and rewards for the gamers. The game is popular because of its immersive visual graphics and excellent gameplay techniques.
