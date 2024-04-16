Free Fire MAX Update OB44-Mechadrake Battle Meets Zombie Hunt

Free Fire MAX is known for its regular updates and exciting events. Recently, Free Fire MAX launched ‘Double Your Diamonds’ Event in the game along with few other events like the Evo Vault event for the month of April 2024. Free Fire MAX Update 2024 is coming with exciting, new features like the ‘Mechadrake Invasion’ and ‘The Return of Zombie Hunt’. Free Fire MAX OB44 Update will be officially launched for the Indian server on 17th April 2024. Before the update is launched the server will be down for one day from 9:30 AM (IST) to 4:30 PM (IST). During this time the players will not be able to access the game, but this ensures smooth transition of the update into the main server of the game. After the official update is done, Free Fire MAX Update OB44 can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android devices and PC.
Defeat the Mechadrake to Win Rewards in Free Fire MAX
The players can team up and take down the Mechadrake to earn exclusive time-limited rewards that will include themed outfits and vehicle skins. You can capitalize on the opportunity to become next Dragon Conqueror in the game Free Fire MAX.
Battle Royale with Mechadrake in Free Fire MAX
Mechadrake Invasion has brought back some of the old villains in the Battle Royale. The players need to gear up to defeat these villains in Bermuda and this way they can earn super-rare-in-match rewards and Mechadrake Points. Once you have earned enough Mechadrake points your next ‘Booyah’ will propel your team into the ‘Mechadrake War’. To earn extra Rank Points in this match you need to tame the mighty beast.
Clash Squad with Mechadrake Invasion in Free Fire MAX
In Clash Squad the game changes, as the players need to keep an eye out for the mighty Mechadrake hovering in the air, clutching a Dragon Airdrop. Once, you defeat the dragon, it will release the ‘Dragon Airdrop’. This Dragon Airdrop contains exclusive dragon-themed items which the players can earn as rewards.
Zombie Hunt Returns with Some Cool New Features
Zombie Hunt has returned in Free Fire MAX Update OB44 with some cool new features like the area escapes and the use of Monster Trucks. Zombie Hunt will also feature the return of ‘Double Evil and the tougher than ever ‘Dungeon Ascent’ along with the addition of two new special events in the game Free Fire MAX- Hunting Spree and Rift Raiders.
In Hunting Spree various buffs can help you in battle and in Rift Raiders you can fight zombies, bosses, and rival teams racing to defeat bosses. You can also defeat your enemies strategically with your friends in the Free Fire MAX Update OB44.
New Characters
The players get to meet the new Character Kairos in the game Free Fire MAX. Kairos was formerly a member of the special forces and now he has been transformed by a mysterious energy source into a dual personality. Whenever his aggressive alter ego takes over he gains the ability to inflict additional effects on his enemies with each strike of his weapon.
Weapon Updates in Free Fire MAX OB44
Significant changes have been brought for close-range weapons and the style and specialty of different weapons are now more pronounced in the new Free Fire MAX Update OB44.
Instant Feedback About Your Highlight Moments in the Game
Instant feedback for teamwork, elimination and area-based performances will make the gameplay experience more immersive for the players.
Communication Optimization
Communication techniques have been optimization for better team work in the Free Fire MAX Update OB44.
Free Fire MAX OB44 Update is coming with cool new features like the Mechadrake battle in BR and CS and the return of Zombie Hunt with two special events. OB44 Update will be launched on 17th of April 2024, and it can be downloaded for Android device and PC from the Google Play Store.
