Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top Up Event April 2024

Free Fire MAX has recently launched 100% Bonus Top Up event for the Indian Server and the event will run from 12th April- 18Th April. Free Fire Max provides its users with Free Fire MAX diamonds, which is the in-game currency for purchasing various in-game items like gun skins, weapons and other items in the game. Free Fire MAX diamonds are also important to take part in various events in the game, like the Luck Royale Evo Vault Event, where the players need to use their diamonds to make the spins for earning various rewards associated with the event. Free Fire MAX Diamonds can be earned for free also like by redeeming the Free Fire MAX codes which are published daily by Garena for the users or by purchasing the diamonds from the official top up center or some legitimate third-party website. Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top Up Event gives you an excellent opportunity to double up your diamonds by purchasing them from the top-up center. So, get ready to double up your diamonds.

Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top Event 2024- Details

Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top Up Event will continue for a limited time from 12th April 2024 to 18th April 2024. The players need to recharge their diamonds from the Free Fire MAX Top Up Center to claim their free Diamonds. You will get double the diamonds of your recharge amount if you use the Free Fire MAX Official Top Up center for recharging your diamonds in this limited time frame. This is going to super fun, as you can make your gameplay experience even more immersive by purchasing different gun skins and weapons in the game.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX 100% Top Up Event to Double your Diamonds?

· Open the game Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Click on the ‘Diamond’ icon for top -up diamonds on the menu displayed on the top of your screen.

· Now, Click on the Top-Up Event icon in the left bar navigation menu.

· Here you will see all the top up plans that will give you 100% Free Fire MAX diamonds as bonus diamonds.

· Click on the top up you want and make the payment through your preferred payment gateway.

· Click on the ‘Claim’ button on the right side to get your share of bonus Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top Up Diamonds Deals

· Top up 100 Diamonds and Get 100 Free Diamonds

· Top Up 300 Diamonds and Get 200 Free Diamonds

· Top Up 500 Diamonds and Get 200 Free Diamonds

· Top Up 1000 Diamonds and Get 500 Free Diamonds

To access the Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top Up Event, you can purchase any of these available Top-Up packs from the Top-Up Center and avail the bonus diamonds prize.

· 100 Diamonds for INR 80

· 310 Diamonds for INR 240

· 520 Diamonds for INR 400

· 1,060 Diamonds for INR 800

· 2,180 Diamonds for INR 1,600

· 5,600 Diamonds for INR 4,000

Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus top event 2024 is available for a limited time and the users can access the top up center to participate in the event. Every purchase you make will give you a bonus of double diamonds and this will definitely enhance your gameplay experience.

