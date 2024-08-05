Free Fire MAX CS New Season Rewards and Mystery Shop Event-90% Off

Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 26 was launched on 1st of August 2024 for the Indian server. Free Fire MAX CS Ranked season requires the players to team up with friends or random partners to compete with another team. Free Fire MAX is a very popular game and CS Ranked Season 26 brings with it an excellent opportunity for the players to get engaged in a competition that brings with it the respect of the fellow players in the game. The rank-up rewards earned by the players can be used in the game to show off their expertise on the game.

Free Fire MAX CS New Season

Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 26 was launched on August 1st for the Indian Server and it comes with its own set of rank-up rewards for the players. Free Fire MAX CS New Season is based on the ‘Leo’ theme and because of this fact every reward item will have a yellow or gold appearance. The August ‘Booyah pass’ will follow the same theme. CS Ranked Season 25 is over and now the ranks have been reset for the CS New Season. The players need to work again on their game to climb the ladder and every ladder they climb fetches them the reward they deserve. Players can unlock a variety of skins while climbing up the ladder and the Sunrise Leo Thompson Skin will be available at the Gold III tier. All the CS Seasons including the CS Ranked Season 26 has tiers from Bronze I to Grandmaster and the players receive different rewards for levelling up their rank. The point system in the CS Ranked Season is made up of stars and the players can gain these stars by winning CS matches in the game. CS- Ranked Season has 5 maps, and the number of stars required to level up at each grade are different

Rewards for CS-Ranked Season 26

CS- Ranked S26 Heroic Male Bundle: Sunrise Leo

Sunrise Leo Thompson- S26 Exclusive

Attributes

· Armor Penetration ++

· Magazine +

· Range –

Parang S26 exclusive: Sunrise Leo

Groza Golden Roar S26 Exclusive

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event- Get Up to 90% Off

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event has been launched for the Indian Server for the month of August 2024.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event 2024?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to Diamond Events icon on the home screen.

· Spin to get the Mystery Shop discount you are eligible for.

· Now you can get all the available rewards in the event for lesser number of Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event

· Glowing Memory Bundle

· Alok Top DJ Bundle

· Budgerigar (Top)

· Gloo Wall- Digi Smiley

· Pink Heavens

· Soft Mint

· Airman Rogue (Head)

· Wasteland Roamer (Bottom)

· Knight

· Doggo

· Frozen Clown Facepaint

· Katana- Emerald Power

· Motorbike- Rock ‘n’ Rider

· Loot Box- Evil Howler

Free Fire MAX events provide the players with an opportunity to win different rewards. These events make the gameplay immersive and challenging for the players.

