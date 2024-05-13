Free Fire MAX Emperor Ring Event 2024- Redeem Codes for 13th May 2024

Free Fire Max offers various upgrades, events and exclusive cosmetic bundles in the game to keep the gameplay immersive for the players. Garena provides its users with Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes in the Free Fire MAX game and these Redeem codes can be used by the gamers to win and grab exciting freebies like costumes, weapons, diamonds and various other in-game items in the game. These redeem codes are published by Garena every midnight and the window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 13th May 2024 in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds for free.

Advertisment

Here are the Redeem Codes for 13th May 2024

· FS2W8J3N6T7HD4I9

· FF1L6A2U8Z5RD3Q7

Advertisment

· FC4V9P5D8G3FD2B1

· FU7N3Q1I2E9KD5O6

· FX3V6M5C7AD9Y2H8

Advertisment

· FW7K3B6Z5DO9J2R1

· FG4I2L9DN6T1F8E7

· FH6T8F3W7E2Q59L4

Advertisment

· FETGERT5G56GJ7N6

· F5YH456HYT6HGR53

· FA4I7Y55U6O2Q8E3

Advertisment

· FGERT5TG6YE546V7

· FL4TY3N6C7H8K1S2

· FZ5R3O9JY7Q1X4I6

Advertisment

· FE2W1U7VY9F4D5G3

· FY2P7H4M6NY9T8S3

· FB1G4K7L6J2YC8A9

Advertisment

· FD5V9Q1XY3R6O4M2

· FHYTR56YHR67RHC1

· FYHBRE56GYR56548

· FO7Y4XQ1M6C9A2P3

· FHYE56RGTYE56448

· FJ2U8G3E6YF1X7Z5

· FQ1B5A4YP9W8V3M6

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

· You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

· Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

· Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

· After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

· After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

FAQ

How Can I Use Free Fire MAX redeem codes?

The redeem codes can be redeemed on the Free Fire MAX Redemption Code website using your Free Fire ID and the code.

How much time does it take for the rewards to show in a player’s in- game mail.v.?

After your codes are redeemed successfully, then it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in your account.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes can be used to earn various in-game items, cosmetics, diamonds, weapons and rewards in the game. These redeem codes are published by Garena on a daily basis and they are the best way to earn Free Fire Max Diamonds for free.

Free Fire MAX Emperor Ring Event 2024

Free Fire Max has launched a new Emperor Ring Event for the Free Fire MAX Indian server. The event was launched on 8th May and will run on the Indian server for the next 13 days.

Rewards for the Emperor’s Ring Event 2024

· A bundle of the emperor’s new clothes

· Glue Wall – Emperor’s Curtain

· Sports Car – Emperor’s Carriage

· The Emperor’s New Banner

· The new avatar of the emperor

· Universal Ring Token

· 2x Universal Ring Token

· 100x Universal Ring Token

· 5x Universal Ring Tokens

· 2x Universal Ring Token

· Universal Ring Token

· 10x Universal Ring Tokens

· 5x Universal Ring Tokens

How to Get the Rewards in the Emperor Ring Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX game on your device.

· Go to the ‘Luck Royale’ section in the left-hand bar.

· Click on Emperor Ring.

· Make spins to get the rewards. 1 spin will cost you 20 diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 diamonds.

· The prizes that you get are based purely on luck and there is no guarantee of getting any rewards in this particular event. The players can make use of the Universal ring Tokens to get the desired rewards.

· 225 Universal Ring Tokens: Get the Emperor’s New Clothes bundle

· 100 Universal Ring Tokens: Get Glue Wall – Emperor’s Curtain

· 80 Universal Ring Tokens: Get Sports Car – Emperor’s Carriage

· 30 Universal Ring Tokens: Get the Emperor’s New Banner

· 30 Universal Ring Tokens: Get the Emperor’s new avatar

· 40 Universal Ring Tokens: Get a Ring Change Card

· 15 Universal Ring Tokens: Get a room card (1 match)

· 5 Universal Ring Token: Get Cube Fragment

· 4 Universal Ring Token: Get the Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate

· 4 Universal Ring Tokens: Get Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) weapon loot crate

· 4 Universal Ring Tokens: Get the Soundcrafter Weapon Loot Crate

· 4 Universal Ring Token: Get the Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

· 1 Universal Ring Token: Get Armor Crate

· 1 Universal Ring Token: Get a Supply Crate

· 1 Universal Ring Token: Get Leg Pocket

· 1 Universal Ring Token: Get Bounty Token

· 1 Universal Ring Token: Get Pocket Market

· 1 Universal Ring Token: Get a bonfire

· 1 Universal Ring Token: Get Airdrop Support

· 1 Universal Ring Token: Get a secret clue

Also Read

Free Fire Max Event – Mystery Shop Launches for May 2024 (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Event 2024 - Play to Earn Gold with Summer Gold Drop (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)

PPSSPP Games Download -Play GTA Editions and God of War PPSSPP Games on Android (pcquest.com)