Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event for August 2024-Get the Best Evo Guns

Free Fire MAX events are an excellent way to earn rewards like gun skins, costumes and themed items. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched Free Fire MAX Evo Vault event for the month of August 2024 and the players can participate in the event to win awesome Evo Guns. The event is available for the Indian server for the entire month and this gives the players ample time to get the rewards they want. Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event for the month of August 2024 comes with exclusive rewards like the like M1887- Sterling Conqueror and PARAFAL- Lore Cyclone Evo Guns.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event August 2024?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to ‘Diamond Events’ icon on your home screen.

· Click on Evo Vault and spin to get the rewards you want.

How to Make Spins in the Evo Vault Event 2024?

To earn rewards in the Free Fire MAX Ev Vault Event, you need to make spins using Free Fire MAX diamonds. To make 1 spin you need 20 diamonds and to make 11 spins you need 200 diamonds. You will get a guaranteed prize of one Evo Gun in 50 spins or more. Also, if you win owned guns, you will get Evo Tokens as prize. The rewards associated with the new Evo Vault event for the month of August 2024 are exclusive and you can win Evo guns like M1887- Sterling Conqueror and PARAFAL- Lore Cyclone.

Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event August 2024

· PARAFAL – Lore Cyclone

· M1887 – Sterling Conqueror

· UMP – Booyah Day 2021

· Famous – Demonic Grin

· Lore Cyclone (PARAFAL) Token Crate

· Sterling Conqueror (M1887) Token Crate

· BOOYAH DAY 2021 (UMP) TOKEN CRATE

· Demonic Grin (FAMAS) Token Crate

· Gold Royale Voucher

· Secret Clue

· Bonfire

· Luck Royale Voucher

· Pocket Market

· Armor Crate

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event Evo Gun- Attributes

M1887- Sterling Conqueror

Attributes

· Damage ++

· Rate of Fire +

· Maximum Speed –

UMP- Booyah Day 2021

Attributes

· Damage ++

· Rate of Fire +

· Reload Speed –

PARAFAL- Lore Cyclone

Attributes

· Rate of Fire ++

· Damage +

· Maximum Speed –

FAMAS- Demonic Grin

Attributes

· Damage ++

· Rate of Fire +

· Maximum Speed –

Free Fire Max events offer an opportunity to the players to earn exclusive rewards. The events in Free Fire MAX are the main reason behind the popularity of the game, as they contribute towards making the gameplay immersive and interesting for the players.

