Free Fire MAX Flame Arena Ring Event-Get Molten Fury and Lava Fury Bundle

Free Fire MAX has just launched the new OB51 Update, and the new update brings some new challenges like the Flame Arena to the gaming platform. Flame Arena event is still live on the server and completing certain daily missions will fetch you a Flame Edge Bundle for free. Now, Free Fire MAX has launched the Flame Arena Ring Event, where you can get the Molten Fury Bundle (Male) and the Lava Fury Bundle (Female) as exclusive rewards.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Flame Arena Ring Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Flame Arena Ring Event has been launched on November 4, 2025, and will continue to stay on the server for the next 12 days. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event in order to win some exclusive rewards.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Flame Arena Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Flame Arena Ring Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (15% Off).

The Universal Ring Tokens owned by you can be used in the event for exchange rewards.

Free Fire MAX Flame Arena Ring Event- Rewards

Molten Fury Bundle (Male)

Lava Fury Bundle (Female)

Loot Box- Inferno Burn

Grenade- Immortal Ignition

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Flame Arena Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

The Universal Ring Tokens owned and earned by you can be used against exchange rewards in the event. Here are the exchange rewards and the Universal Ring Tokens needed against those rewards.

Molten Fury Bundle x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Lava Fury Bundle x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Loot Box- Inferno Burn x 60 Universal Ring Tokens

Grenade- Immortal Ignition x 50 Universal Ring Tokens

Skyboard- Immortal Stoneplate x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

FFCS Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Halloween Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Sound Crafter (AK47 + SVD Weapon Loot Crate) x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Tactical Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Team Booster x 1 Universal Ring Token

Enhance Hammer x 1 Universal Ring Token

Super Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Free Fire Max Flame Arena Ring Event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn some exclusive rewards in the event.

Advertisment

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX New Update OB51 Release Date-Pre Register and Win Free Rewards

How to Get Free Fire MAX Rowing Emote Boat Race Aura as a Guaranteed Prize?

Sony PS6 2027 Launch Rumors are Hot, But What Features Do You Want in the Next-Gen Console

Advertisment

If GTA 6 Follows RDR2 Marketing Plan, then Pre-Orders Might Start in January 2026