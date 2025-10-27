Free Fire MAX New Update OB51 Release Date-Pre Register and Win Free Rewards

Free Fire MAX launches new updates and events on a regular basis in order to keep the gameplay fresh and interesting for the players. Now, the latest update that will be launched across all the Free Fire MAX servers would be OB51 Update, and this update also like other updates will bring something new to the gaming platform. Free Fire MAX Update OB51 will launch new loadout system for BR and CS matches and along with that it will bring a new character, a new weapon, and some character and weapon updates that will make the gameplay even more realistic for the players.
Free Fire MAX OB51 Update- Release Date
Free Fire MAX OB51 Update will launch on October 29, 2025, across all servers and the players would be able to download the update from the Google Play Store after the launch.
How to Pre-Register for Free Fire MAX OB51 Update?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the events section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, again under the ‘Events’ section, go to Pre-Register for OB51 in the left-hand bar menu.
- You need to register before October 29, 2025, in order to claim the rewards.
- You can claim the rewards only after updating to Free Fire MAX OB51.
Free Fire MAX OB51 Update- New Features
4 New Loadouts
In Free Fire MAX OB51 Update, the old loadout system has been replaced by 4 new loadouts. These loadouts are team booster, enhance hammer, tactical market, and super leg pockets.
New Loadout 3.0 BR
- Team Booster- Choose different buffs to support your teammates.
- Enhance Hammer- Use coins to boost teammates weapons.
- Tactical Market- Purchase different items to level up your gameplay.
- Super Leg Pockets- Contain the leg pocket, bonfire and armor crate.
New Loadout 3.0 CS
- Team Booster- Get a helper robot each round to help up teammates remotely.
- Enhance Hammer- Eliminate enemies to upgrade the weapons available in CS Store.
- Tactical Market- Choose one of 3 gadgets to deploy each round at any location.
- Super Leg Pockets- Combine the leg pocket, armor crate and supply crate.
Free Fire MAX OB51- Character Updates
New Character
Free Fire MAX OB51 Update gets a new character Nero. He has the capability to create a dreamy space that disables gloo walls and causes damage.
Skill Balance Adjustment
Skill Balance adjustment has been done for Ford, Kairos and Rin.
Skill Effect Optimization
Skill Effect optimization has been done for Ignis.
Free Fire MAX OB51- Weapon Updates
New Weapon
A new weapon Winchester arrives in Free Fire MAX OB51 Update. The weapon is a new marksman rifle, has double burst shooting, and new reloading mechanism.
Balance Adjustment
Balance adjustment has been done for PARAFAL, AUG, MAC10, and M60. A new weapon has been added in airdrop.
Free Fire MAX OB51 Update will release on October 29, 2025, and the update will bring some new gameplay elements to the gaming platform. The players need to pre-register for winning free rewards after they have updated their game.
