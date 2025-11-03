Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event-Get MP40 Predatory Cobra in 50 Spins or Less

Free Fire MAX has recently launched its new update, OB51 and the new update has brought some significant gameplay changes. Free Fire MAX OB51 Update was launched on October 29, 2025, and the update brings new loadout systems for BR and CS along with a new character, Nero. After the launch of the new update, a new Evo Vault Event has been launched across the server and the event brings some exclusive gun skins like the MP40 Predatory Cobra and Woodpecker- Majestic Prowler for the players. Evo Vault is a luck royale event and the players need to make spins by using their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to earn some exclusive gun skins in the event.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event November 2025- Release Date

The event was released on November 1, 2025, and will continue on the server for the next 30 days. The players can use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn some exclusive gun skins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Evo Vault Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Evo gun is guaranteed in 50 spins or less.

Get Evo tokens if you win owned guns.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Rewards

MP40- Predatory Cobra

Groza- Bang Popblaster

Woodpecker- Majestic Prowler

UMP- Booyah Day 2021

Tactical Market

Predatory Cobra (MP40) Token Crate

Luck Royale Voucher

Majestic Prowler (Woodpecker) Token Crate

Team Booster

Super Leg Pockets

Booyah Day 2021 (UMP) Token Crate

Gold Royale Voucher

Bang Popblaster (Groza) Token Crate

Enhance Hammer

Advertisment

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

MP40- Predatory Cobra

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

Groza- Bang Poblaster

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Movement Speed –

Woodpecker- Majestic Prowler

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Magazine –

UMP- Booyah Day 2021

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event will stay on the server for 30 days and the players have enough time to make spins and earn some exclusive gun skins. It is a Luck Royale event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.



Also Read:

Free Fire MAX New Update OB51 Release Date-Pre Register and Win Free Rewards

Free Fire MAX Backpack Royale Event-How to Get Backpack Trouble Unchained?

Advertisment

Sony PS6 2027 Launch Rumors are Hot, But What Features Do You Want in the Next-Gen Console

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Date Hidden in the New Update-Rumors