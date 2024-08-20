Free Fire MAX New Trident Top-Up Event- Get a Free M249 Gun Skin

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game which is well known for its regular updates and exciting events. Free Fire MAX events offer exclusive rewards in the form of theme-based in-game items to the players, and this definitely makes the gameplay more immersive for the players. Recently, Free fire MAX has launched a new Top-Up event for the Indian server. The event is Trident Top-Up and by participating in the new top-up event the players can earn a free M249 gun skin.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Trident Top-Up Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the diamond icon in the upper hand bar of your home screen.

· Now, go to the Top- Up Event section and there you can click on the Trident Top-Up Event.

Free Fire MAX Trident Top-Up Event Rewards

To get the exclusive rewards offered by the event, the players need to top-up their diamonds from the Top-Up center and every top-up has its own unique free reward.

Here are the rewards offered in the Free Fire MAX Trident Top-Up Event with every respective top- up

· Free M249 Gun Skin- Top Up 100 Diamonds

· Trident Suit (Shoes)- Top Up 300 Diamonds

· Trident Suit Head)- Top Up 500 Diamonds

· Trident Suit (Mask)- Top-Up 700 Diamonds

· Trident Suit (Top)- Top-Up 1000 Diamonds

· Trident Suit (Bottom)- Top-Up 1500 Diamonds

· Wings of Victory- Top-Up 2000 Diamonds

· Silver Wing- Top-Up 2000 Diamonds

Weapon Attributes

M249 Gun Skin

· Reload Speed++

· Range+

· Maximum Speed-

Free Fire MAX diamonds are an important in-game currency and they are needed for spinning in most of the new events launched for the respective server. Free Fire MAX Top-Up events are the best way to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds officially, as they allow you to get Free Fire MAX diamonds at either a discounted price or with a free exclusive reward.

