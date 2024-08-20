How to Get Super Void Bundle and Dagger-Super Pixel in Free Fire MAX?

Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Event has been launched for the Indian server. All the events launched under the Free Fire MAX Super Heroes event come with their own theme based exclusive rewards. Currently, the two Free Fire MAX events that are available for the Indian server are Super Heroes Ring Event and the Super Heroes Royale Event. You need to participate in the two events to earn exclusive rewards like the Super Heroes- Super Void Bundle and Parang-Frozen Fox Blade.

Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Ring Event

Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Ring Event has been launched for the Indian sever and will be available for the next 12 days. The players can spin to earn the rewards they want, and as the event is purely luck-based the players need to spin using their Free Fire MAX Diamonds in order to earn these exclusive rewards.

Watch the Official Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Ring Event Video

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Ring Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

· Now, go to Super Heroes Ring Event.

· Here you can spin with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds to get the rewards.

· 1 spin will cost you 20 diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Ring Event Rewards

· Super Fusion Bundle

· Super Fusion Top

· Super Fusion Mask

· Super Void Bundle

· Super Void Top

· Super Void Mask

· Super Pixel Bundle

· Super Pixel Top

· Super Pixel Mask

· Universal Ring Token x 1

· Universal Ring Tokens x 2

· Universal Ring Tokens x 3

· Universal Ring Tokens x 5

· Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Exchange Rewards

Alternatively, the players can use the Universal Ring Tokens earned through spinning in the event as an exchange for the rewards they want.

· Super Void Bundle- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

· Super Fusion Bundle- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

· Super Pixel Bundle- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

· Super Void Mask- 125 Ring Tokens

· Super Fusion Mask- 125 Universal Ring Tokens

· Super Pixel Mask- 125 Ring Tokens

· Name Change Card- 40 Universal Ring Tokens

· Room Card- 15 Universal ring Tokens

· Cube Fragment- 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Royale Event

Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Royale Event has also been launched for the Indian server and is available for the next 7 days. The event is purely luck-based, so the players need to spin using their Free Fire MAX diamonds to earn Grand prizes like the Dagger- Super Pixel.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Royale Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

· Now, go to Super Heroes Royale Event.

· Here you can spin with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds to get the rewards.

· 1 spin will cost you 15 diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 150 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Royale Event

Grand Prize

· Dagger- Super Pixel

· Gloo Wall- Super Pixel

· Backpack- Super Fusion

Other Rewards

· Double Down (Skirt)

· The Silver Assassin

· Parachute- Heart

· Skyboard- Utopia

· Pan- Hiphop Face

· Grenade- Time Travellers

· Parang- Frozen Fox Blade

· Bat- Studded Basher

Free Fire MAX Super Heroes events are available only for a limited time on the Indian server. The players can access the events and earn the rewards they want.

