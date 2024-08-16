Free Fire MAX Super Void Bizon Event- Get Bizon Super Void Gun Skin

Free Fire MAX has launched a new Faded Wheel Event as part of the ongoing Super Heroes Event in the game, Free Fire MAX Super Void Bizon Event. The event is purely luck-based, and the players need to spin with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds to earn rewards like the Bizon Super- Void Gun Skin and a Sport Car- Skull Punker. The event was launched on 15th of August 2024 for the Indian server and will be available for the next seven days. The players can take part in the event and earn the rewards they want.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Super Void Bizon Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the ‘Luck Royale’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

· Now, go to the ‘Super Void Bizon Event’.

· Here you can spin to earn rewards by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds.

How to Make Spins in Free Fire MAX Super Void Bizon Event?

· First remove two prizes that you don’t like from the screen.

· Click on Confirm.

· Now you can make your first spin using 9 Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

· Diamonds required will increase with every draw.

· Prizes already obtained will not be repeated.

Free Fire MAX Super Void Bizon Event- Rewards

· Bizon- Super Void

· Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate (Open to receive a random gun skin from the loot crate)

· Sports Car- Skull Punker

· Supply Crate (A crate that contains all kind of supplies. (This item has different effects in BR and CS)

· Loot Box- Fight or Flight

· Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate (Open to receive a random gun skin from the loot crate)

· Armor Crate- A crate exclusively made for armors. (This item has different effects in BR and CS)

· Parachute- Super Pixel

· Pet Food x 3

· Cube Fragment x 2 (Collect 100 pieces to exchange them for a magic cube)

Weapon Attributes

Bizon- Super Void

Attributes

· Range++

· Reload Speed+

· Magazine-

MAA1- Flaming Skull

Attributes

· Damage++

· Magazine+

· Accuracy-

SKS- Flaming Skull

Attributes

· Magazine++

· Accuracy-

MB2B- Hurricane Delivery

Attributes

· Magazine+

· Range+

· Reload Speed-

AN94- Hurricane Delivery

Attributes

· Movement Speed+

· Rate of Fire+

· Magazine-

VSS- Hurricane Delivery

Attributes

Range+

Rate of Fire+

Reload Speed-

Super Heroes Event Free Rewards- Complete Daily BR, CS and LW Missions)

Apart from the Faded Wheel Super Void Bizon Event, Free Fire MAX has added free rewards for completing daily missions in the game. The players need to log in daily and complete different BR, CS, and LW missions to earn the rewards. Completing daily missions will give you Super Heroes Tokens which can be redeemed for different rewards at different levels.

Free Rewards

· Free Fire MAX Gold x 500

· Free Fire MAX Gold x 1500

· Grenade- Super Pixel

· Silent Eye Weapon Loot Crate (AK 47- Silent Eye, M1014- Silent Eye, VSS- Silent Eye, MPS- Silent Eye)

· Skyboard- Super Pixel

· Super Yay

Weapon Attributes

AK47- The Silent Eye

Attributes

· Rate of Fire++

· Magazine-

M1014- Silent Eye

Attributes

· Rate of Fire++

· Magazine-

VSS- Silent Eye

Attributes

· Rate of Fire++

· Magazine-

MPS- Silent Eye

Attributes

· Rate of Fire++

· Magazine-

Free Fire Max Super Void Bizon Event is available on the Free Fire MAX server for the next 7 days. The players can participate in the event and earn exclusive rewards.

