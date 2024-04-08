Free Fire MAX OB44 Update Release Date and Features

Free Fire Max as a game needs no introduction, as it is one of the most popular third person survival shooter games for mobile devices and PC. The game can be downloaded for free on your Android devices from the Google play store and now the players can play Free Fire Max on their PC also with the help of Google Play Games Beta download. Free Fire MAX OB44 Update is the upcoming update in the game, and the advance server for the game concluded on April 3rd 2024. Now, the Free Fire MAX OB44 update will be officially launched for Free Fire MAX Indian server on 17th of April 2024.
Free Fire MAX OB44 Update Release Date
Free Fire MAX OB44 Update will be officially launched for the Indian server on 17th April 2024. Before the update is launched the server will be down for one day from 9:30 AM (IST) to 4:30 PM (IST). During this time the players will not be able to access the game, but this ensures smooth transition of the update into the main server of the game.
Free Fire MAX OB44 Update New Features and Bundles
New Character Kairos
Get ready to get acquainted to a new character called Kairos in the upcoming Free Fire MAX OB44 Update. Kairos has awesome overpowered skills, with which it can recover 2 EP per second. Also, it comes with the skill to damage the shield of the opponent by reducing its durability.
Control Customization
The new upcoming Free Fire MAX OB44 Update will be launched with customization for control features of the game. The players will now be able to control and change the size of the fire and scope button in the game.
Defeat the Robotic Dragon in the New Free Fire MAX OB44 Update
Free Fire MAX OB44 Update will introduce a new Robotic Dragon in the game which will definitely make the gameplay more immersive for the players. The players will have to defeat the Robotic Dragon for capturing cool supplies in the game.
AFK Gaming Feature
Free Fire MAX OB44 Update will come with a new feature where the players standing in one place for too long without any significant movement will be teleported to a new place automatically. So, think before you camp!
MechaDrake
To get ‘Booyah’ in the new Free Fire MAX OB44 Update, the players have to find and eliminate three large plants in the game. Thereafter, they will be transferred to a place, where they will be required to fight a three-faced dragon named ‘Mechadrake’. Once the players are successful in defeating the dragon, (they or their team mates), will be given extra points as rewards in BR-ranked matches in the game.
Map Rework for Purgatory’s Map
The popular Purgatory map will get major reworks with the introduction of hot new zones and strategic points of interest.
Molten Fury- Close Quarter Combat
The players should get ready for a close-quarter combat in the new Free Fire MAX Update, as the map will shrink at an alarming rate in the updated game.
Free Fire Max is a popular battle royale game and its latest OB44 features will be revealed completely after the release of Patch Notes on the official website for the game. The new Free Fire MAX Ob44 update will definitely bring new features and gameplay elements for an immersive gameplay experience for the players.
