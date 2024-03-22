Free Fire MAX Top Up Diamonds–Grab Free Fire MAX 100 +10 Diamonds

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game and the game is completely free to play on Android and PC with the Google Play Store. The game involves 50 players who are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. Free Fire MAX game is a free to play game, but the most important gameplay element of the game is its in-game currency, Free Fire MAX diamonds. Free Fire MAX Diamonds are necessary to grab the various collectibles like skins, weapons and other items in the game. However, there are various ways in which you can earn Free Fire MAX Diamonds for free, but certain paid options are also available that can help you in purchasing Free Fire MAX Top Up diamonds in the game.

Free Fire MAX India Top Up Center- Gameskharido.in

The best place to get Free Fire MAX Top Up diamonds is the Free Fire MAX Top Up Center, as the users can purchase diamonds from the Free Fire MAX Top Up Center to buy in-game items.

Steps to Use Free Fire MAX Top Up Center to Get Diamonds

· Go to the official website of Garena Top-up Center to purchase diamonds- Click Here for Singapore/ Other Countries and Click Here to visit Gameskharido.in for India’s regional Free Fire MAX top up center.

· Users from Singapore/other countries should click on the game Free Fire to purchase the top up, while Indian users can directly select the deal from the Gameskharido.in webpage, as it showcases only Free Fire MAX top up deals.

· Here you can select the top-up deals you want by clicking on the desired options.

· Once the products have been added to your card, you can move on to make the payment.

· Now the players will be asked to log in to their account using their Player id on Gameskharido.in

· Choose your payment option.

· Once the payment is complete, the diamonds will be added to your Free Fire MAX account by Gameskharido.in.

Best Free Fire MAX Top-Up Deals on Gameskharido.in

· INR 40 – 50 DIAMONDS + BONUS 50

· INR 80 – 100 DIAMONDS + BONUS 100

· INR 240 – 310 DIAMONDS + BONUS 310

· INR 400 – 520 DIAMONDS + BONUS 520

· INR 800 – 1060 DIAMONDS + BONUS 1060

· INR 1600 – 2180 DIAMONDS + BONUS 2180

· INR 4000 – 5600 DIAMONDS + BONUS 5600

Free Fire MAX Top Up with Razorpay

Razorpay is another popular website from where you can top up Free Fire MAX diamonds. The players can easily purchase top up diamonds from the Razorpay website and the range goes from Rs. 50- Rs. 1000 for different bundles on the website.

Steps to Purchase Free Fire MAX top up diamonds from Razorpay

· Go to the official website for Razorpay and select the bundle you want to purchase- Click Here.

· Now, enter your Player id and email to process the payment. There are various payment options available on the website for transaction.

· Once the payment is complete, Diamonds will be added to your account.

Free Fire MAX Top Up (Free Fire 100+10 Diamonds)

Free Fire MAX Top Up WinZo

WinZo offers bonus diamonds on every Free Fire MAX Top-Up purchase through its WinZo Store. The various deals for Free Fire MAX top up on WinZo Store give the players an opportunity to grab up to 12% bonus diamonds with every purchase.

Steps for Free Fire MAX Top Up with WinZo

· Visit the official website for WinZo Store- Click Here.

· Select the desired Free Fire MAX Top up plan from the list.

· Select the payment partner and make the payment to complete the purchase.

Free Fire MAX 100+10 Diamonds (Global)- G2A

The players can purchase 100+10 Diamonds (Global) with the website G2A.com. G2A offers Global key for Free Fire MAX Top Up purchase for a minimum price of $1.82, and the deal is available for the India region also.

Free Fire MAX Top Up with Free Fire MAX In-game Store

Free Fire MAX Diamonds can be purchased from the Free Fire MAX in-game store also.

Steps to Purchase Free Fire MAX Top Up diamonds from the in-game store

· Open the Free Fire MAX Game and click on the diamond icon on the top of the game screen to visit the in-game store.

· Once you click on the diamond icon, you will be able to see various top up options.

· Now, you can select the amount for your purchase.

· You will now be asked to make payment through the Google Play payment. You can add your debit/credit card to make the payment on Google Play payment page.

· Once the payment is complete you will get the in-game currency in your account.

Free Fire MAX diamonds make the gameplay immersive and interesting. The players can get access to various skins and weapons in the game with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds and these diamonds can either be purchased online or earned for free through various events in the game or with the Free Fire Max Redeem Codes that are published by Garena on a daily basis for the players.

