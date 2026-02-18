Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 18, 2026, and Romance Top-Up Event-Free G36 Gun and Free Diamonds

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, where 50 players are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. The players can either fight alone or form a squad of 4 to fight in the game. The ultimate winner is the last player or the last team standing alive on the island. The game is known for its regular updates, events and Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are the easiest way to earn in-game rewards like Free Fire MAX diamonds, costumes, and gun skins for free. Free Fire Max Redeem Codes comprise of an alphanumeric combination, and are published daily by Garena. The window to redeem these codes is open only for 24 hours, and you need to hurry to redeem the Free Fire MAX redeem Codes for February 18, 2026 in order to win the rewards. Apart from getting free rewards with the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes the players can take part in various events like the recent Romance Top-Up event to win a free G36- Thorned Romance Gun.

Here are the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 18, 2026

TFX9J3Z2RP64

WD2ATK3ZEA55

FFPLUFBVSLOT

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

V427K98RUCHZ

F7F9A3B2K6G8

BR43FMAPYEZZ

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

FK3J9H5G1F7D

FA3S7D5F1G9H

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

FJI4GFE45TG5

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

FM6N1B8V3C4X

FT4E9Y5U1I3O

J2QP8M1KVL6V

E9QH6K4LNP7V

FL2K6J4H8G5F

FR2D7G5T1Y8H

FFM1VSWCPXN9

QK82S2LX5Q27

P3LX6V9TM2QH

FFWCTKX2P5NQ

TX4SC2VUNPKF

RHTG9VOLTDWP

N7QK5L3MRP9J

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

4N8M2XL9R1G3

FU1I5O3P7A9S

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FP9O1I5U3Y2T

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

FZ5X1C7V9B2N

FFR4G3HM5YJN

6KWMFJVMQQYG

S5PL7M2LRV8K

Q8M4K7L2VR9J

RD3TZK7WME65

ZRW3J4N8VX56

How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Codes?

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here.

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Free Fire MAX Romance Top-Up Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX has launched a new top-up event, where a top-up of 100 diamonds will get you a G36- Themed Romance Gun for free. The event has been launched on February 18, 2026 and will stay on the server till March 18, 2026.

How to Access the Romance Top- Up Event in Free Fire MAX?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Click on the diamond icon in the top-bar of your home screen.

Now go to the Top-Up event in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, you can click on the top-up you want and earn free rewards based on the top-up.

Here are the available Free Fire MAX Diamond Top-Ups and the Rewards for these Top-Up

Top-Up 100 Free Fire MAX Diamonds- G36- Themed Romance Gun

Top-Up 300 Free Fire MAX Diamonds- Skyboard Romance

Top-Up 500 Free Fire MAX Diamonds- After Class (Shoes)

Top-Up 700 Free Fire MAX Diamonds- After Class (Head)

Top-Up 1000 Free Fire MAX Diamonds- After Class (Bottom)

Top-Up 1500 Free Fire MAX Diamonds – After Class (Top)

Top-Up 2000 Free Fire MAX Diamonds- Wings of Victory

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are published daily on the gaming platform. The players can redeem these codes against some exclusive free rewards like Free Fire MAX diamonds or gun skins in the game.

