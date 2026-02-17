Sony PS6 Release Window Could Shift to 2029 as Chips Costs Rise, But Does it Matter?

Sony is considering delaying PS6 launch to 2028 or 2029 because of certain market dynamics that are impacting the prices of memory chips in the market. An article on Bloomberg.com reveals that “A shortage of memory chips is hammering profits, derailing corporate plans, and inflating price tags on various products, with the crunch expected to get worse.” The driving force behind the rising chip prices is an increased demand for memory chips by companies like Alphabet and OpenAI. The main reason for the squeeze can be attributed to the buildout of AI Data centers.

Sony Planning to Shift PS6 Release to 2028 or 2029- The Reason Behind the Strategy

Sony planning to push PlayStation 6 release to 2028 or 2029 has been a hot topic for discussion on all the social media channels and chat forums for quite sometime now. According to the Bloomberg article, since the start of 2026, Tesla Inc and Apple Inc have been giving warning signals about the shortage of DRAM or Dynamic Random Access Memory, which is the main building block of almost all the technology in the world. Tim Cook had already stated that a rising demand and a hike in prices of DRAM will compress iPhone margins, but still big companies like Alphabet and OpenAI are purchasing millions of Nvidia Corp AI Accelerators that come with huge allotments of memory in order to run their chatbots and other applications.

In short increasing shortages of the memory chip drives its increasing price and this could result in an increase in price of next-gen consoles like Sony PS6. The article on Bloomberg also reveals that Sony is now planning to push back the debut of its new console, PS6, to 2028 or 2029, but this move from Sony could be against its carefully orchestrated strategy to sustain user engagement between hardware generations. This would be the longest gap between two generations of Sony consoles, PS5 and PS6, but does it really matter right now?

PS6 Release Slips to 2028 or 2029- Does it Really matter Right Now?

PlayStation 6 is rumored to come with some enhanced technical specifications like its rumored 30 GB GDDR7 RAM, next-gen CPU, and AMD’s Zen4 or Zen5 architecture. Most of the players would be waiting to try out this awesome next-gen consoles to play some challenging AAA games like GTA 6, but the debate here is whether PS5 owners are ready for this next-gen console launch. Sony has always based its success on a large and loyal customer base, but most of the PS5 users right now are not ready for PS6 launch. In fact, some of them might be happy to know that the PS6 launch has been shifted to 2028 or beyond.

Even experts like Jason Schreier believe that Sony launching its next-gen console, PS6 in 2027, would be a disaster. The reason behind it is the fact that PS5 as most of the fans and experts believe has still not lived its full life. The fans believe that there is much more to PS5 than what they know today, and the product has still not delivered what it is capable of.

Chip Shortage and PS5 Price Increase- Should You Worry?

PS6 would be an expensive console based on its technical specifications, but are the customers ready to switch from PS5 to PS6 with that heavy price tag. If we stop thinking about PS6 release, then what needs to be considered right now is the increase in prices of PS5 console because of an incoming chip shortage. However, in their recent financial earnings report CFO Lin Tao has stated that the company has secured the minimum RAM supply required to support PS5 production throughout 2026, and this reduces the risk of production disruption. But the company is looking at increasing the prices of its subscription-based services PS Plus, in order to bring the required stability in PS5 prices across regions.

So, Sony might have to change its strategy that helps it to sustain user engagement between hardware generations by releasing a next-gen console every five years, but right now the market also doesn’t seem to be ready for a new console. With increasing pries of chips, console prices could also see an increase, and this calls for a strategy where the demand for existing product needs to be balanced with the right pricing.

