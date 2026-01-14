Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Free Rewards Calendar and Gojo Ascension Event-10 Free Sukuna Spins

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab launces today on January 14, 2026, and the collab brings with it some exclusive theme-based Luck Royale events and some free rewards events. Along with Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab, OB52 Update has also been launched and you can download it from the Google Play Store. Once you have downloaded the new update, you will be able to see the Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen events lobby in the game and there you will find access to all the new events in the game.

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab- Release Date

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab has been launched today on January 14, 2026, and will stay on the server till February 13, 2026. You can download the new update OB52 and access the Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen events.

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen- Free Rewards Calendar

Free Rewards calendar in Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab reveals events that get you free rewards in the event. To earn these rewards, you just need to log in to Free Fire MAX and complete some daily missions under various events in the ‘Events’ section of your home screen. You will get tokens for completing these events, which can be exchanged against various free exclusive rewards on the platform. The grand prize for the event is the Yuji Itadori Bundle, which can be grabbed for free.

Event Duration Free Rewards Be a Jujutsu Sorcerer Jan 14 to 24 Jan Jujutsu Kaisen Parachute Master the Jujutsu Kaisen Poses Jan 14 to 13 Feb Divergent Fist, Hammer, at least one emote. Jujutsu Login Mission Jan 14 to 13 Feb Jujutsu Kaisen Banner The King of Curses Mission Period- 14 Jan to 13 Feb Spin Period- 24 Jan to 13 Feb 10 Free Sukuna Vouchers Jujutsu Sorcerer Battle Card 14 Jan to 13 Feb Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Card Jujutsu Awakening 14 Jan to 13 Feb Yuji Itadori Bundle

Free Fire MAX- Gojo Ascension Event

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab brings Gojo Ascension event. The event launches today on January 14, 2026, and will stay on the server for the next 30 days.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Gojo Ascension Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to Gojo ‘Ascension’ event.

Your first spin is free and you will be charged 90 Free Fire Max diamonds for your next 5 spins (50% off).

You will either get a Grand Prize or you will get Gojo Ascension tokens for making spins.

60 spins in the event guarantee 1 Gojo Ascension Token.

You can exchange these tokens against various exclusive rewards in the event, including the Satoru Gojo Bundle.

Grand Prize

Satoru Gojo Bundle

Gojo Ascension Token

Jujutsu Universal Shard x 10

Jujutsu Universal Shard x 5

Jujutsu Universal Shard x 3

Jujutsu Universal Shard x 2

Jujutsu Universal Shard x 1

Super Void (Bizon) Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Woodpecker Jam Sessions Loot Crate x 1

Haunt’s Outrage (M14 + AWM) Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Ink Lock (MAG-7 + Kar98k) Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Violet Fear (M24) Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Bones of Terror (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Super Leg Pockets

Enhance Hammer

Tactical Market x 1

Team Booster x 1

Free Fire MAX Gojo Ascension Event- Exchange Rewards

You can exchange the Gojo Asension Tokens earned by you against various rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the Gojo Ascension Tokens required against these rewards:

Universal Ring Voucher x 1 Gojo Ascension Token

Satoru Gojo Voice pack x 2 Gojo Ascension Tokens

Parang- Kento Nanami’s Cleaver x 3 Gojo Ascension Tokens

Backpack- Tsukamoto x 4 Gojo Ascension Tokens

Satoru Gojo Bundle x 5 Gojo Ascension Tokens

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab is there on the server for a long time. The players can win their jujutsu rewards by taking part in all the events on the platform.

