Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Free Rewards Calendar and Gojo Ascension Event-10 Free Sukuna Spins

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab launces today on January 14, 2026, and the collab brings with it some exclusive theme-based Luck Royale events and some free rewards events.

Neha Joshi
Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab launces today on January 14, 2026, and the collab brings with it some exclusive theme-based Luck Royale events and some free rewards events. Along with Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab, OB52 Update has also been launched and you can download it from the Google Play Store. Once you have downloaded the new update, you will be able to see the Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen events lobby in the game and there you will find access to all the new events in the game. 

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab- Release Date

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab has been launched today on January 14, 2026, and will stay on the server till February 13, 2026. You can download the new update OB52 and access the Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen events.

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen- Free Rewards Calendar

Free Rewards calendar in Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab reveals events that get you free rewards in the event. To earn these rewards, you just need to log in to Free Fire MAX and complete some daily missions under various events in the ‘Events’ section of your home screen. You will get tokens for completing these events, which can be exchanged against various free exclusive rewards on the platform. The grand prize for the event is the Yuji Itadori Bundle, which can be grabbed for free.

Event

Duration

Free Rewards

Be a Jujutsu Sorcerer

Jan 14 to 24 Jan

Jujutsu Kaisen Parachute

Master the Jujutsu Kaisen Poses

Jan 14 to 13 Feb

Divergent Fist, Hammer, at least one emote.

Jujutsu Login Mission

Jan 14 to 13 Feb

Jujutsu Kaisen Banner

The King of Curses

Mission Period- 14 Jan to 13 Feb

Spin Period- 24 Jan to 13 Feb

 

10 Free Sukuna Vouchers

Jujutsu Sorcerer Battle Card

14 Jan to 13 Feb

Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Card

Jujutsu Awakening

14 Jan to 13 Feb

Yuji Itadori Bundle

Free Fire MAX- Gojo Ascension Event

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab brings Gojo Ascension event. The event launches today on January 14, 2026, and will stay on the server for the next 30 days.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Gojo Ascension Event?

  • Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
  • Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
  • Here, go to Gojo ‘Ascension’ event.
  • Your first spin is free and you will be charged 90 Free Fire Max diamonds for your next 5 spins (50% off).
  • You will either get a Grand Prize or you will get Gojo Ascension tokens for making spins.
  • 60 spins in the event guarantee 1 Gojo Ascension Token.
  • You can exchange these tokens against various exclusive rewards in the event, including the Satoru Gojo Bundle.

Grand Prize

  • Satoru Gojo Bundle
  • Gojo Ascension Token
  • Jujutsu Universal Shard x 10
  • Jujutsu Universal Shard x 5
  • Jujutsu Universal Shard x 3
  • Jujutsu Universal Shard x 2
  • Jujutsu Universal Shard x 1
  • Super Void (Bizon) Weapon Loot Crate x 1
  • Woodpecker Jam Sessions Loot Crate x 1
  • Haunt’s Outrage (M14 + AWM) Weapon Loot Crate x 1
  • Ink Lock (MAG-7 + Kar98k) Weapon Loot Crate x 1
  • Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate x 1
  • Violet Fear (M24) Weapon Loot Crate x 1
  • Bones of Terror (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate x 1
  • Super Leg Pockets
  • Enhance Hammer
  • Tactical Market x 1
  • Team Booster x 1
Free Fire MAX Gojo Ascension Event- Exchange Rewards

You can exchange the Gojo Asension Tokens earned by you against various rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the Gojo Ascension Tokens required against these rewards:

  • Universal Ring Voucher x 1 Gojo Ascension Token
  • Satoru Gojo Voice pack x 2 Gojo Ascension Tokens
  • Parang- Kento Nanami’s Cleaver x 3 Gojo Ascension Tokens
  • Backpack- Tsukamoto x 4 Gojo Ascension Tokens
  • Satoru Gojo Bundle x 5 Gojo Ascension Tokens

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab is there on the server for a long time. The players can win their jujutsu rewards by taking part in all the events on the platform.

GTA 6 Outspends Genshin Impact and Star Citizen to Become Video Games’ Priciest Project 

