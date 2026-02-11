Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 11 February, 2026, and Wall Royale Event- Get Free Diamonds and Premium Gloo Walls

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes are published daily on various social media handles, and these redeem codes can be redeemed against various rewards like Free Fire MAX Diamonds, gun skins, and costumes. Free Fire MAX redeem codes have an alphanumeric combination, and are published by Garena every midnight. The window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time of 12 to 18 hours. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for February 11, 2026, in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds. Also. The new Luck Royale Event, Wall Royale, brings some exclusive rewards like the Gloo Wall- Prism Guard and Gloo Wall- Angel Wings to the gaming platform.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 11, 2026
- V3QJ1M9KRP7V
- D8MJ4Q6LVK2R
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3
- FU1I5O3P7A9S
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N
- FJI4GFE45TG5
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- FM6N1B8V3C4X
- B6QV3LMK1TP
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O
- FF6YH3BFD7VT
- FL2K6J4H8G5F
- FR2D7G5T1Y8H
- FE2R8T6Y4U1I
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- C1MR804KN6JP
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- N7QK5L3MRP9J
- J2QP8M1KVL6V
- E9QH6K4LNP7V
- S5PL7M2LRV8K
- Q8M4K7L2VR9J
- A6QK1L9MRP5V
- Z4QP8M6KNR2J
- P7QH5K3LVJ9P
- M2QP9L8KRV6K
- R5QK4M7LVP1R
- K9QP6K2MNL8V
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- F7F9A3B2K6G8
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- FK3J9H5G1F7D
- FA3S7D5F1G9H
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?
- Visit the official Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption Website- Click Here
- Log In using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.
- Copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
- Then check the game mail, section which is embedded, for rewards after successfully embedding the codes.
Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Release Date
Free Fire Max Wall Royale event is currently live on the server and will stay on the server for the next 9 days. Players have ample time to use their free fire max diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Here, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Now, go to the Wall Royale Event.
- Now, you can make spins in order to earn rewards. 1 spin will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 40 Free Fire MAX diamonds (11% off)
- You will get a guaranteed Grand Prize in 50 spins.
Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Rewards
Grand Prize
- Gloo Wall- Prism Guard
- Gloo Wall- Angel Wings
- Gloo Wall- Frozen Platinum
- Gloo Wall- Dragon Seal
Other Prizes
- The Survivor (Top) (Male)
- Stereo Dasher (Top)
- Jeans (Red)
- Long Pants (Camouflage)
- Prosperity Shoes
- Yellow Boots
- Silent Mule Band
- Crossroad Helmet
- Inner Whisper (AC80) Weapon Loot Crate
- Beast of Legend (AUG) Weapon Loot Crate
- Prismatic Buzz (M82B) Weapon Loot Crate
- Wound Strokes (VSS) Weapon Loot Crate
- Victory Wings Loot Crate
- Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
- Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
- Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate
- Tactical Market
- Team Booster
- Enhance Hammer
- Super Leg Pockets
Free Fire MAX Redeem codes are available for today, and the Wall Royale event can be accessed for the next 9 days. You can take part in the Wall Royale event to acquire some exclusive gloo walls, that will help you rule the game.
