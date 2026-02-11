Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 11 February, 2026, and Wall Royale Event- Get Free Diamonds and Premium Gloo Walls

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes are published daily on various social media handles, and these redeem codes can be redeemed against various rewards like Free Fire MAX Diamonds, gun skins, and costumes. Free Fire MAX redeem codes have an alphanumeric combination, and are published by Garena every midnight. The window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time of 12 to 18 hours. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for February 11, 2026, in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds. Also. The new Luck Royale Event, Wall Royale, brings some exclusive rewards like the Gloo Wall- Prism Guard and Gloo Wall- Angel Wings to the gaming platform.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 11, 2026

V3QJ1M9KRP7V

​D8MJ4Q6LVK2R

​B3G7A22TWDR7X

​FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

​4N8M2XL9R1G3

​FU1I5O3P7A9S

​S9QK2L6VP3MR

​FP9O1I5U3Y2T

​B1RK7C5ZL8YT

​FZ5X1C7V9B2N

FJI4GFE45TG5

​4ST1ZTBZBRP9

​FM6N1B8V3C4X

​B6QV3LMK1TP

​FT4E9Y5U1I3O

​FF6YH3BFD7VT

​FL2K6J4H8G5F

​FR2D7G5T1Y8H

​FE2R8T6Y4U1I

​FF7MUY4ME6SC

​C1MR804KN6JP

​FFR4G3HM5YJN

N7QK5L3MRP9J

​J2QP8M1KVL6V

​E9QH6K4LNP7V

​S5PL7M2LRV8K

​Q8M4K7L2VR9J

​A6QK1L9MRP5V

​Z4QP8M6KNR2J

​P7QH5K3LVJ9P

​M2QP9L8KRV6K

​R5QK4M7LVP1R

​K9QP6K2MNL8V

​6KWMFJVMQQYG

​F7F9A3B2K6G8

​BR43FMAPYEZZ

​H8YC4TN6VKQ9

​FK3J9H5G1F7D

​FA3S7D5F1G9H

​UPQ7X5NMJ64V

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

Visit the official Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption Website- Click Here

Log In using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Then check the game mail, section which is embedded, for rewards after successfully embedding the codes.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Release Date

Free Fire Max Wall Royale event is currently live on the server and will stay on the server for the next 9 days. Players have ample time to use their free fire max diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Here, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Wall Royale Event.

Now, you can make spins in order to earn rewards. 1 spin will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 40 Free Fire MAX diamonds (11% off)

You will get a guaranteed Grand Prize in 50 spins.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Gloo Wall- Prism Guard

Gloo Wall- Angel Wings

Gloo Wall- Frozen Platinum

Gloo Wall- Dragon Seal

Other Prizes

The Survivor (Top) (Male)

Stereo Dasher (Top)

Jeans (Red)

Long Pants (Camouflage)

Prosperity Shoes

Yellow Boots

Silent Mule Band

Crossroad Helmet

Inner Whisper (AC80) Weapon Loot Crate

Beast of Legend (AUG) Weapon Loot Crate

Prismatic Buzz (M82B) Weapon Loot Crate

Wound Strokes (VSS) Weapon Loot Crate

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Tactical Market

Team Booster

Enhance Hammer

Super Leg Pockets

Free Fire MAX Redeem codes are available for today, and the Wall Royale event can be accessed for the next 9 days. You can take part in the Wall Royale event to acquire some exclusive gloo walls, that will help you rule the game.

